MedTech Manufacturer Juvent Joins the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Juvent, makers of the Juvent Micro-Impact Platform, is in the top 15% of the prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“Being ranked #757 is a testament to the life-changing impact our technology has on people’s health,” said Rush Simonson, Juvent Chairman & CEO. “We’re proud to assemble every unit right here in Tennessee, and even prouder to see it helping people worldwide to feel better every day. This isn’t just a win for Juvent, it’s a win for everyone who refuses to let pain dictate their life.”

Juvent focuses on regenerative medicine, enabling the body’s own systems to repair themselves and speed healing. The Juvent technology was originally developed by Jack Ryaby, the inventor of the Biomet EBI Bone Healing System and the EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System, both of which are still widely used today.

The Juvent Micro-Impact Platform is an FDA-registered, Class I medical device that delivers a patented, resonant, low-magnitude, high-frequency mechanical signal through the soles of the feet while the user stands on it. This gentle technology is clinically shown to promote bone strength, improve circulation, reduce pain, and activate key cellular processes, including stimulating mesenchymal stem cell production. Just 20 minutes a day helps support overall wellness, especially for those managing chronic conditions like poor bone health, lymphedema, neuropathy, and joint pain.

Since 2011, the Juvent platform has been trusted by thousands, including tennis Olympic gold medalist Mike Bryan, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, and high-profile personalities like Steve Harvey to speed recovery, reduce pain, and improve daily well-being. Juvent’s unique technology has also been featured on nationally recognized health platforms, including Dr. Gundry’s and Dr. Drew Pinsky’s podcasts.

The Juvent platform has been studied by top institutions and is used in both clinical and home settings. Double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trials involving the Juvent platform have been conducted in collaboration with renowned organizations such as St. Jude and Harvard and featured in publications like JAMA Oncology. Unlike the common high-powered whole-body vibration platforms, Juvent stands apart through its patented, resonance-based technology. The smart device automatically determines each user’s ideal resonant frequency based on hydration to deliver a personalized dosage of micro-impacts. This precision approach is key to why Juvent is safe for children, adults, and seniors—and highly effective for all ages.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Juvent

Juvent delivers clinically validated solutions to improve musculoskeletal health. Our patented Micro-Impact Platform has clinically demonstrated the ability to help users manage and improve their musculoskeletal health noninvasively. Additionally, our technology helps users decrease joint pain and increase lymphatic drainage. Juvent’s Micro-Impact is an essential ingredient for total health and vitality, a “Vitamin of Exercise™.”

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03397fb1-1ce5-4aa6-bc8d-d42ac3010577

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93750ec3-aded-44f8-a368-f574764109f4