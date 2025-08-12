Puffco Announces Full Lineup for 5th Annual Puffcon Block Party in LA, Expands to Two Days for 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffco, the leading innovator in cannabis concentrate technology, is thrilled to unveil the full lineup for the 5th annual Puffcon Block Party, returning to Los Angeles Center Studios on October 4–5, 2025 for a two-day celebration of cannabis culture, community, creativity, and connection. This year’s event will feature an eclectic mix of music, comedy, food, art, and live glassblowing.

2025 Artist Lineup

Saturday, October 4: Hip-hop artist Key Glock, LaRussell + The Yee Section, legendary producer The Alchemist + Friends, Wynne

Sunday, October 5 (Public Access Day): Comedian Eric André, genre-defying artist Reggie Watts, DJ Uncle Blazer (Blake Anderson), DJ Douggpound

New for 2025: The Biggest Puffcon Yet

In response to overwhelming demand, Puffcon will span two full days for the first time, adding a Public Access Day on Sunday and expanded footprint. Attendees can expect more performances, more immersive experiences, and faster entry than ever before.

Two Days — More time to experience performances, activations, and vendor offerings.

— More time to experience performances, activations, and vendor offerings. First-Ever Public Access Day — Sunday admission open to the general public, welcoming a wider audience to experience the magic of Puffcon.

— Sunday admission open to the general public, welcoming a wider audience to experience the magic of Puffcon. Official Smorgasburg Partnership — SoCal’s influential food curation platform will curate a diverse lineup of food and beverage vendors, accommodating all dietary needs.

Additional entry points and faster check-in will make arriving at Puffcon effortless. Once inside, guests can explore more than 75 top brands with limited-edition merchandise, exclusive Puffcon drops, and interactive experiences.

Entertainment Highlights

In a Puffcon exclusive, Eric André will bring his trademark chaos to the stage with Rapper Warrior Ninja Live — a parody-inspired competition in the spirit of American Ninja Warrior, reimagined for the Puffcon crowd and featuring music, madness, and surprise guests.

“I’m really excited to perform at Puffcon because my audience is usually super stoned — but finally, it’s required,” said comedian Eric André.

Alongside the main stage performances, attendees can explore immersive art installations, on-site glassblowing by some of the world’s most renowned artists, exclusive product drops from Puffco, and limited releases from more than 75 vendors. This year also features a culinary highlight: a one-of-a-kind pop-up restaurant experience from Action Bronson, adding a unique flavor to the festival’s cultural mix.

“Puffcon is our way of saying thank you, to give back, and to hold space for the future of this movement,” said Kevin Chapman, Director of Events at Puffco. “In just five years, this community has grown from 2,000 attendees in our first year to an expected 15,000 over two days this year. It’s a living expression of the values that built this movement: accessibility, creativity, and freedom of choice.”

Entry & Ticketing Information

Saturday GA, Two-Day Passes, and VIP tickets are available exclusively to owners of a Puffco Peak Pro, Peak, Proxy, or Pivot, along with their Plus One guest. Eligible ticket holders must enter their device serial number during checkout and present the fully assembled device at the gate for entry verification. Plus One guests must arrive with the device owner, and both will be granted entry once the serial number is verified.

Key Details:

Sunday GA is open to the general public; no device required.

No on-site parking; ride share strongly recommended.

ADA compliant.

Must be 21+ by event date; valid state or federal photo ID required.

Tickets are transferable once; refundable up to 24 hours after purchase.

No cannabis sales on-site.

Additional information is available at Puffcon.com , with more details and surprises to be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT PUFFCO

Puffco is the worldwide leader in cannabis concentrate consumption technology, pioneering award-winning devices that elevate every session. Founded in 2013, our 100+ person team has revolutionized the industry with iconic products like the Peak Pro smart rig, Proxy vaporizer pipe, Pivot portable pen, and Cupsy flower bubbler. Puffco fosters an authentic global community of over a million customers through in-person events like the annual Puffcon hash festival and a highly engaged digital ecosystem. Our compelling original content entertains, educates, and has become the go-to source on cannabis culture, technology, and innovation for millions of viewers. Puffco is working to build a future safe for the cannabis community to thrive - come be a part of it at Puffco.com.

