[Latest] Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size Will Attain USD 3.13 Billion by 2034 Growing at 4.70% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market By Production Process (Carbonation Process, Hydrochloric Acid Method, Others), By Form (Powder, Slurry, Granule, and Others), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Cosmetic Grade), By Application (Paper, Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global precipitated calcium carbonate market size was valued at around USD 2.17 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.13 billion by 2034.”

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Overview:

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) is a synthetic form of calcium carbonate produced through a chemical process that involves carbonating lime slurry with carbon dioxide. Unlike ground calcium carbonate (GCC), PCC offers higher purity, controlled particle size, and better brightness, making it ideal for specialized applications. It is widely used in industries such as paper, plastics, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages.

The global PCC market is driven by increasing demand from the paper industry, where it serves as a filler and coating agent to improve brightness and opacity. The plastics and rubber industries also contribute significantly, as PCC enhances mechanical properties and reduces costs. Additionally, the growing pharmaceutical and food sectors utilize PCC as an antacid, dietary supplement, and food additive.

The market is evolving alongside major trends in sustainability. PCC production can make use of captured carbon dioxide, supporting circular economy goals. Right now, Asia-Pacific leads the way, fueled by rapid industrial growth in China and India. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are carving out niches for PCC in high-value areas like pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.17 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 3.13 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.70% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Imerys, Omya AG, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, GLC Minerals, Sibelco, Carmeuse, Nordkalk Corporation, Maruo Calcium Co., Ltd., Fimatec Ltd., Calchem, Cales de Llierca, Saicalnates, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Chememan Co,. Ltd., and others. Segments Covered By Production Process, By Form, By Grade, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the precipitated calcium carbonate market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4.70% between 2025 and 2034.

The precipitated calcium carbonate market size was worth around $ 2.17 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $ 3.13 billion by 2034. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on the production process, the carbonation process segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of form, the powder segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

In terms of grade, industrial grade is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the paper segment is expected to lead the market compared to the plastics segment.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Growth Drivers

The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. One of the primary growth drivers is the increasing demand from the paper industry, where PCC is widely used as a filler and coating material to improve brightness, opacity, and printability. The expansion of the plastics industry also fuels demand, as PCC enhances mechanical properties and reduces costs in PVC, polypropylene, and other polymers.

Additionally, the construction sector contributes to market growth, with PCC being used in sealants, adhesives, and cement for improved durability and workability. Environmental regulations promoting sustainable and eco-friendly materials further boost PCC adoption, as it is a non-toxic and energy-efficient alternative to synthetic fillers.

Moreover, technological advancements in production processes are enabling cost-effective, high-quality PCC, expanding its applications in pharmaceuticals, food, and rubber industries. These factors, combined with rising industrialization in emerging economies, are expected to propel the PCC market forward in the coming years.

Browse the full “Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market By Production Process (Carbonation Process, Hydrochloric Acid Method, Others), By Form (Powder, Slurry, Granule, and Others), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Cosmetic Grade), By Application (Paper, Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/precipitated-calcium-carbonate-market-size

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmentation

The global precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented based on production process, form, grade, application, and region.

Based on the production process, the global precipitated calcium carbonate industry is divided into the carbonation process, the hydrochloric acid method, and others. The carbonation process leads the market due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to produce fine, high-purity PCC particles. Meanwhile, the hydrochloric acid method is gaining traction, particularly in industries that demand ultra-high purity, such as food and pharmaceuticals, where even stricter quality standards apply.

Based on form, the global market is segmented into powder, slurry, granule, and others. The powder PCC segment dominates the market because it's easy to transport, store, and use across various industries. Meanwhile, slurry PCC holds a strong second place, favored for its smooth integration into wet processes and superior dispersion properties.

Based on grade, the global precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented into industrial grade, pharmaceutical grade, food grade, and cosmetic grade. Industrial grade PCC leads the market, due to its widespread use in large-scale industries like construction, paper production, plastics, paints, and rubber. On the other hand, pharmaceutical-grade PCC holds a significant share as well, driven by its essential role in medicines, antacids, and dental products.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into paper, plastics, paints & coatings, personal care, food & beverages, and others. The paper industry is the top user of precipitated calcium carbonate, relying on it as a coating and filler to boost smoothness, brightness, and print quality. Meanwhile, plastics also claim a major share, as PCC acts as an affordable filler that strengthens materials, improves finish, and resists heat.

Why does Asia Pacific outperform other regions in the global precipitated calcium carbonate market?

The Asia Pacific region continues to lead the global precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) market, thanks to booming paper and packaging industries, rapid industrialization, and easy access to cost-effective raw materials. As the world’s paper production hub, with China alone producing over 110 million metric tons in 2024, the region relies heavily on PCC as a key filler and coating agent to enhance paper quality.

Surging construction activity, particularly in India (where the sector is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025), is fueling demand for PCC in paints, coatings, and building materials. Add rapid urbanization and infrastructure development to the mix, and the region’s appetite for PCC shows no signs of slowing down. Abundant limestone reserves in countries like China, India, and Vietnam keep production costs low, giving local manufacturers an edge in both domestic and export markets.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global precipitated calcium carbonate market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global precipitated calcium carbonate market include;

Imerys

Omya AG

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company

GLC Minerals

Sibelco

Carmeuse

Nordkalk Corporation

Maruo Calcium Co., Ltd.

Fimatec Ltd.

Calchem

Cales de Llierca

Saicalnates

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Chememan Co. Ltd.

The global precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented as follows:

By Production Process

Carbonation Process

Hydrochloric Acid Method

Others

By Form

Powder

Slurry

Granule

Others

By Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

By Application

Paper

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is precipitated calcium carbonate?

Which key factors will influence the precipitated calcium carbonate market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the precipitated calcium carbonate market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the precipitated calcium carbonate market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the precipitated calcium carbonate market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the precipitated calcium carbonate market growth?

What can be expected from the global precipitated calcium carbonate market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials for companies to fortify their foothold in the market

