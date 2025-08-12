Simulations Plus (SLP) Faces Investor Scrutiny After Asset Impairments and Grant Thornton Contests Company Statements About Dismissal – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) saw the price of their shares decline about 25% on July 15, 2025 after the company reported its Q3 2025 $67.3 million net loss that included a $77.2 million impairment charge and the company’s firing of its independent auditor Grant Thornton, whom it hired on April 15, 2025.

Simulations Plus's revelation has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether the company may have misled investors about its asset valuations and the reasons why it abruptly dismissed Grant Thornton.

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Simulations Plus’ statements concerning its asset values and the basis of its dismissal of independent auditor Grant Thornton.

The inquiry stems from a series of events earlier this month. On July 14, Simulations Plus announced a $77.2 million charge, stating it adjusted the book value of its assets to align with current market values. The following day, in a separate disclosure, the company revealed it had terminated its engagement with Grant Thornton on July 9. Simulations Plus had initially hired Grant Thornton on April 15, 2025.

Simulations Plus explained the auditor change by stating that during Grant Thornton's brief tenure, the company reviewed matters concerning segment reporting and reporting unit determinations that could not be finalized for its May 31, 2025, quarterly report. The company also evaluated internal controls over financial reporting related to Sarbanes-Oxley Act Section 404(a) compliance, concluding these could not be finalized in time for the same report. Simulations Plus added that there were no "reportable events" as defined by SEC regulations.

Grant Thornton, however, disputed Simulations Plus's account in a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The auditing firm stated its disagreement with the company's disclosure. Grant Thornton further indicated that during its review of Simulations Plus's consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended May 31, 2025, it had identified and communicated specific concerns to management and the Audit Committee related to segment reporting, reporting unit determinations, and internal controls over financial reporting.

“We’re investigating whether Simulations Plus may have misled investors about the value of its assets and why it abruptly fired Grant Thornton and rehired its old auditor,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

