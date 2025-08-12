Lehi, UT, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEROIC Cybersecurity, a leader in Identity Threat Intelligence, has been recognized for the sixth year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This achievement underscores HEROIC’s sustained growth, innovation, and commitment to protecting organizations from the identity-based threats driving 86% of all data breaches.





HEROIC Cybersecurity Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Sixth Year

HEROIC’s success is fueled by its flagship DarkWatch™ Enterprise Identity Threat Protection platform, which combines proprietary identity threat intelligence with AI to predict, prevent, and neutralize sophisticated cyberattacks. With access to over 100 billion compromised identity records from tens of thousands of confirmed breaches, HEROIC continuously monitors the deep and dark web to detect stolen employee credentials before they can be exploited.

This proactive, AI-driven approach has delivered triple-digit revenue growth over the past three years. In the 2025 rankings, HEROIC placed No. 3,348 overall, No. 360 in Software, No. 58 in Utah, No. 30 in the Provo–Orem metro area, and No. 2 in IT Services.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a sixth time is a major milestone,” said Chad Bennett, CEO of HEROIC. “It reflects our team’s relentless drive to redefine digital defense and make world-class cybersecurity accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise.”

HEROIC’s mission is to empower individuals, families, and organizations with intelligent, user-friendly solutions to safeguard their digital lives. Past Inc. 5000 honorees include Microsoft, Intuit, and Under Armour—companies that leveraged early momentum to become industry leaders.

HEROIC CEO Chad Bennett

About HEROIC Cybersecurity

HEROIC is a next-generation cybersecurity company, dedicated to advanced digital protection for individuals, families, and businesses. Its AI-powered platform integrates real-time threat detection, identity monitoring, and breach intelligence, all powered by the proprietary DarkHive™ database of over 100 billion compromised records. Flagship products include DarkWatch™ for enterprises and Guardian™ for personal use.

Media Contact



HEROIC Public Relations

pr@heroic.com