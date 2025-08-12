LLYC and Progreso Win Two Awards for Clara, the Digital Ambassador Transforming Sustainability in Central America

Clara earned first place at the 2025 PR News Impact Communications Awards and the International Sustainability Awards

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC, a global marketing and corporate affairs consulting firm, and Progreso, a leading Central American cement and construction materials company, today announced two significant international recognitions for their groundbreaking collaboration on Clara, an AI-powered digital sustainability ambassador. The project has earned two more industry honors, winning first place in the “AI Use” category at the International Sustainability Awards and in the “CSR, ESG or DEI Report” category at the 2025 PR News Impact Communications Awards. Clara also received an Honorable Mention in the Impact Communications Awards’ “ESG/Sustainability Campaign” category and is a finalist at the upcoming PR Daily Social & Digital Media Awards, with winners to be announced at the Sept. 25 ceremony in New York.

“These recognitions are a testament to LLYC’s vision of combining creativity, technology, and deep business understanding to drive tangible impact for our clients,” said Irati Isturitz, USA Marketing Solutions Director at LLYC. “It truly demonstrates the power strategic partnerships have to redefine the possibilities of what corporate communication can look like in today’s world, and we are proud to have worked with Progreso on this innovative project.”

Clara represents a first in Central America, making Progreso the first company in the region to use artificial intelligence to communicate its sustainability strategy. It also underscores LLYC’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of conventional corporate responsibility communications and integrating AI into its marketing and stakeholder engagement services.

The report's consumption results compared to the previous year speak for themselves:

+275% increase in event attendance

+44% active website users

+6,400 social media interactions

420 questions answered by Clara in real-time

“Clara changed the way we communicate sustainability,” said María Andrea Salvado, Corporate Communications Manager at Progreso. “She placed people at the center and turned a traditional report into an experience. We’re very happy to see that this innovation has been recognized internationally.”

Developed in collaboration with Imascono and based on artificial intelligence technology, Clara was trained on five years of Progreso sustainability reports. The AI-powered avatar combines key ESG data with language rooted in local culture, creating an interactive tool that engages stakeholders in real-time by answering questions, sharing insights, and making sustainability more transparent, accessible, and human.

About LLYC

LLYC (BME:LLYC), is a global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.

Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia).

In 2024, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 93.1 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2025 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

About Progreso

Cementos Progreso is a brand with a 125-year history, a leader in the production and commercialization of cement, concrete, and construction solutions. With a presence in 8 Latin American countries, it is the flagship brand of Progreso, a corporation with business units in the Construction, Agro, Energy, and Real Estate Development sectors.

