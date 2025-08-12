Pathway Health Recognized as a 2025 Minnesota Star Tribune National Standard Top Workplace for the Third Consecutive Year

LAKE ELMO, Minn., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading provider of health care consulting services, interim and permanent leadership, technology implementation, and training solutions, has been recognized as a 2025 Minnesota Star Tribune National Standard Top Workplace for the third consecutive year.

The Top Workplaces program honors organizations that foster supportive, engaged, and high-performing cultures. More than 5,000 companies were invited to participate in the 2025 program, with recognition based solely on anonymous employee feedback collected through a third-party survey. Pathway Health was one of only 109 companies named a 2025 Star Tribune National Standard Top Workplace.

“This recognition, driven entirely by the voices of our employees, reinforces what we strive for every day at Pathway Health,” said Peter B. Schuna, President and CEO of Pathway Health. “I’m deeply grateful for our team’s commitment to our mission, values, and one another.”

Pathway Health’s continued recognition reflects its dedication to creating a workplace culture grounded in respect, growth, and excellence. “Our team’s innovation and passion directly fuel the results we deliver for our clients,” Schuna added. “We’re proud of this achievement and grateful for the opportunity to help our valued clients and trusted partners thrive.”

Learn more at pathwayhealth.com.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health offers expert consulting services, interim leadership, strategic technology implementation and education solutions for the senior and long-term care continuum. We deliver hands-on expertise to help providers navigate the ever-evolving regulatory, reimbursement, and quality landscape. As the exclusive global training partner of Florida Atlantic University for the Interventions to Reduce Acute Care Transfers (INTERACT 4.5) Quality Improvement Program (QIP), Pathway Health delivers high-quality training, education, and consulting services to providers seeking to improve care transitions and reduce avoidable hospitalizations.

Since 1997, Pathway Health has equipped providers with real-time insights and sustainable strategies to improve outcomes, drive operational excellence, and ensure compliance. Recognized as a 2025 Minnesota Star Tribune National Standard Top Workplace, Pathway Health remains committed to advancing the future of senior and long-term care services. For more information, call 877-777-5463 or visit pathwayhealth.com.