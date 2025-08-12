Slide Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Gross Premiums Written Increased 25.0% Year-over-Year to $435.4 Million -

- Net Income Grew 30.5% Year-over-Year to $70.1 Million; $0.56 Diluted Earnings Per Share -

- Combined Ratio Improved 250 Basis Points Year-over-Year to 67.4% -

- Completed Initial Public Offering in June 2025 -

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Slide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLDE) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Gross premiums written grew 25.0% to $435.4 million, compared to $348.3 million in the prior-year period.
  • Total revenue increased 25.1% to $261.6 million, compared to $209.1 million in the prior-year period.
  • Net income grew 30.5% to $70.1 million, compared to $53.7 million in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.56.
  • Loss ratio of 37.4%, compared to 45.9% in the prior-year period.
  • Combined ratio of 67.4%, compared to 69.9% in the prior-year period.

“We delivered another strong quarter, building on our continued success, and we are excited to achieve a major milestone for Slide by successfully completing our initial public offering,” said Bruce Lucas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Slide. “For the quarter, we generated significant year-over-year growth across all of our key metrics. Our underwriting technology continues to outperform, allowing us to generate superior underwriting returns. By leveraging our well-capitalized balance sheet and tech-enabled, data-driven underwriting capabilities, we are well-positioned to continue executing on our long-term growth strategy, while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Gross premiums written were $435.4 million, a 25.0% increase compared to $348.3 million in the prior-year period, driven by the acquisition of additional policies from Citizens, as well as consistent year-over-year renewal rates of existing written policies.

Policies in force as of June 30, 2025 were 348,439, compared to 348,029 as of March 31, 2025 and 275,178 as of June 30, 2024; sequentially, increased policy renewals were offset by lower policies written as a result of the completion of offers under the Farmers renewal rights agreement in February 2025.

Net premiums earned grew 25.1% to $243.9 million, compared to $195.0 million in the prior-year period, driven by the assumption of policies from Citizens and increased renewals of existing policies.

Total revenue of $261.6 million increased 25.1% compared to $209.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily attributable to an increase in net premiums earned due to the assumption of policies from Citizens and increased renewals of existing policies.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) incurred, net were $91.4 million (inclusive of catastrophe losses from non-hurricane weather events of $6.1 million), compared to $89.5 million (inclusive of catastrophe losses from non-hurricane weather events of $29.9 million) in the prior-year period. This was primarily due to the year-over-year growth in policies in force. Loss ratio improved 850 basis points to 37.4%, compared to 45.9% in the prior-year period.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses were $32.1 million, compared to $17.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to greater policies in force on a year-over-year basis, as well as fewer premiums earned on Citizens policies in their assumption period.

General and administrative expenses were $37.9 million, compared to $26.8 million in the prior-year period, due primarily to the growth in staffing to support the Company’s increased policies in force.

Combined ratio improved 250 basis points to 67.4%, compared to 69.9% in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased net premiums earned from increased policies in force and a decrease in catastrophe losses from non-hurricane weather activity.

Net income grew 30.5% to $70.1 million, compared to $53.7 million in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.56. Return on equity was 10.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 16.9% in the prior-year period, driven by the growth in equity in the second quarter of 2025 due to retained earnings and proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering in June 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 25.0%, compared to 37.3% in the prior-year period.

Key Ratios

In this press release we discuss certain key ratios, described below, which provide useful information about our business and the operational factors underlying our financial performance.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net to net premiums earned.

Policy acquisition expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition expenses and other underwriting expenses to net premiums earned.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses, general and administrative expenses, and other operating expense to net premiums earned.

Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

Webcast and Conference Call

Slide will hold a conference call to discuss financial results today at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.slideinsurance.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9208 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6784 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.slideinsurance.com for one year following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and the Company’s earnings call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “aim,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology and relate, without limitation, to the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding the Company’s (i). projections of future financial performance, (ii) growth strategies, (iii) business trends, (iv) sustainable, long-term growth, including the drivers of such growth, (v) competitive advantages, (vi) ability to achieve top-line growth and margin expansion and create long-term value for its shareholders, (vi) underwriting profitability, and (viii) capitalization and profitability. These statements are only predictions based on Slide’s current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Although Slide believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including, among others, our limited operating history; the success of the Company’s underwriting and profitability initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including changes that may impact demand for our products and our operations; lack of effectiveness of exclusions and loss limitation methods in the insurance policies we assume or write; inherent uncertainty of our models and our reliance on such models as a tool to evaluate risk; the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including declining consumer confidence, inflation, high unemployment and the threat of recession; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market and our failure to meet increased regulatory requirements, including minimum capital and surplus requirements; the cost of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; performance of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and hail); acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by Slide in this press release and the earnings call speak only as of the date on which it is made. Slide undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, actual results, revised expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for homeowners to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL, Slide was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.slideinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investors
ir@slideinsurance.com

Media
Rachel Carr
Chief Marketing Officer
press@slideinsurance.com

 
Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenues:            
Gross premiums written $435,384  $348,336  $713,633  $592,964 
Change in unearned premiums  (96,726)  (87,769)  (24,084)  (95,036)
Gross premiums earned  338,658   260,567   689,549   497,928 
Ceded premiums earned  (94,799)  (65,601)  (179,649)  (114,854)
Net premiums earned  243,859   194,966   509,900   383,074 
Net investment income  15,040   12,151   28,848   21,714 
Policy fees  2,455   1,971   3,988   2,920 
Other income  253   43   464   549 
Total revenue $261,607  $209,131  $543,200  $408,257 
Expenses:            
Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net  91,369   89,520   175,130   168,541 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses  32,096   17,782   60,668   34,862 
General and administrative expenses  37,935   26,752   79,314   53,833 
Interest expense  895   1,307   1,830   1,587 
Depreciation expense  1,117   363   2,262   680 
Amortization expense  1,898   1,958   3,792   3,946 
Total expenses $165,310  $137,682  $322,996  $263,449 
Net income before income tax expense  96,297   71,449   220,204   144,808 
Income tax expense  26,225   17,707   57,629   36,353 
Net income $70,072  $53,742  $162,575  $108,455 
Basic income earnings per share $1.05  $0.96  $2.63  $1.93 
Diluted income earnings per share $0.56  $0.45  $1.30  $0.90 
                 


Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and par value amounts)
       
  June 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Invested assets:      
Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at estimated fair value (amortized costs: $447,435 and $464,585, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0 respectively) $454,550  $464,966 
Other investments, net  4,212   4,548 
Total invested assets $458,762  $469,514 
Cash and cash equivalents  936,187   493,409 
Restricted cash  648   631 
Restricted cash - variable interest entity  478,913   295,802 
Accrued interest income  5,786   5,569 
Assumed premiums receivable  22,312   10,284 
Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit loss of $1,512 and $1,048, respectively  69,902   47,642 
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses net of allowance for credit loss: $0 and $0, respectively  45,243    
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses net of allowance for credit loss: $0 and $0, respectively  240,241   341,051 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  432,733   148,288 
Deferred tax assets  15,742   17,371 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  71,458   65,046 
Advanced payments of premium tax liability  1,115    
Property and equipment, net  12,812   13,578 
Right-of-use lease asset, operating  7,701   8,390 
Intangibles, net  3,900   7,692 
Goodwill  2,603   2,603 
Prepaid expenses  7,361   4,192 
Other assets  610   865 
Total assets $2,814,029  $1,931,927 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Liabilities:      
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $571,812  $595,487 
Unearned premiums  720,394   696,310 
Commissions payable  11,265   8,254 
Advanced recoveries on reinsurance     4,844 
Deferred revenue  90   90 
Reinsurance premiums payable  444,554   70,452 
Long-term debt, net  36,280   39,190 
Interest rate swap liability  103   117 
Income taxes payable  72,638   43,943 
Advanced premiums  50,518   12,051 
Premium tax liabilities     1,206 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  24,357   13,858 
Lease liability, operating  8,374   9,063 
Other liabilities  5,584   3,903 
Total liabilities $1,945,969  $1,498,768 
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common Stock (par value $0.01, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 125,243,157 and 56,224,168 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)  1,252   562 
Preferred stock (par value $0.01, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 51,374,125 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)     514 
Additional paid-in capital  389,731   122,607 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes  5,311   285 
Retained earnings  471,766   309,191 
Total shareholders’ equity $868,060  $433,159 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,814,029  $1,931,927 
         


Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Information
          
  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)		  Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)		  Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) 
Revenue 2025  2024  2025  2024   2024 
Gross premiums written $435,384  $348,336  $713,633  $592,964  $ 1,334,864 
Policy fees  2,455   1,971   3,988   2,920    6,550 
Total revenue $261,607  $209,131  $543,200  $408,257  $ 864,814 
Net income $70,072  $53,742  $162,575  $108,455  $ 201,125 
Key Ratios                
Loss ratio  37.4%  45.9%  34.3%  44.0%   42.8%
Policy acquisition expense ratio  13.2%  9.1%  11.9%  9.1%   10.8%
Expense ratio  30.0%  24.0%  28.6%  24.3%   29.5%
Combined ratio  67.4%  69.9%  62.9%  68.3%   72.3%
Return on equity  10.0%  16.9%  25.0%  37.3%   60.0%
Policies in Force                
Policies in force at beginning of period  348,029   257,405   343,056   211,504    211,504 
Citizens residential policies assumed  14,167   15,985   26,240   64,585    135,530 
Citizens commercial residential policies assumed  44      130       444 
New residential policies written  5,603   16,084   11,376   23,608    46,397 
New commercial residential policies written  41      53        
Policy renewal rate  87.9%  88.1%  88.3%  88.2%   85.9%
Policies in force at end of period  348,439   275,178   348,439   275,178    343,056 
Average premium per residential policy  3,963   3,991   3,963   3,991    3,924 
Average premium per commercial residential policy  110,575      110,575       97,240 
                 
  June 30, 2025
(in thousands)		  December 31, 2024
(in thousands)		     
Total Assets $   2,814,029  $   1,931,927     
Shareholders' Equity     868,060      433,159     
Total common and preferred shares outstanding     125,243      107,598     

