Inspirato Reports Q2 Financial and Operating Results

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today reported results for the second quarter (“Q2 2025”) ended June 30, 2025. The Company also provided an update on its previously announced definitive agreement to combine with Buyerlink, a technology leader in operating online marketplaces and performance-based marketing.

Q2 2025 Highlights

Net loss of $5.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.3 million, representing an $8.8 million or 96% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA improvement

Gross margin of $17.4 million, driven by portfolio optimization and a more efficient business model

Cash operating expenses declined by $7.1 million or 27% year-over-year, reflecting a continued focus on operational improvements

Occupancy of 59%, with average daily rates (“ADR”) increasing 24% to $1,670

As of June 30, 2025, the Company reported over 11,000 active memberships, underscoring its focus on high-quality, recurring revenue





Management Commentary

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Payam Zamani commented, “Our second quarter results reflect continued progress in our transformation, highlighted by an EBITDA improvement of $8.8 million year-over-year and achieving free cash flow breakeven,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Payam Zamani. “We remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives - driving operational efficiency, elevating the brand, enhancing the member experience, and advancing our digital platform. These efforts are strengthening our foundation for long-term, profitable growth. In the quarter, we also announced our definitive agreement to combine with Buyerlink, which we believe will further accelerate our strategy by adding proven technology and expanding our reach in the global luxury travel market. Together, we will be building a more agile, digitally enabled Inspirato, positioned to deliver exceptional quality and value to our members.”

Strategic Update on Pending Combination with Buyerlink

On June 26, 2025, Inspirato announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Buyerlink, a technology leader in operating online marketplaces and performance-based marketing, in an all-stock transaction structured as a reverse merger. The transaction values Buyerlink’s equity at approximately $326.3 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Upon closing, the combined company will be named One Planet Platforms and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol. The newly formed entity will operate as a diversified, technology-driven platform, building and operating online marketplaces across multiple verticals. Inspirato’s brand and travel offering are expected to benefit meaningfully from Buyerlink’s scalable infrastructure, AI efforts, and deep experience across performance-based marketing.

Until the transaction closes, Inspirato will continue operating as a standalone public company, focused on executing its strategic priorities, optimizing operations, and enhancing member value. Following the close, Inspirato's current shareholders, including those holding ISPO shares today, will own stock in the newly combined organization. The only change for investors will be the Company's ticker symbol, which will be updated to reflect the new corporate identity. Inspirato remains on track with its year-to-date progress toward its previously communicated full-year 2025 targets; however, Inspirato does not plan to update its standalone guidance going forward due to the pending transaction.

2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast

Company Chairman and CEO Payam Zamani and CFO Michael Arthur will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to discuss Inspirato's operating and financial results.

To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at investor.inspirato.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM MT

Dial-In: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2fb4b32d9e374ee68495a1a7a63ecc19

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9pneynxr/

2025 Second Quarter Financial Results and Operational Metrics:

The following table provides the components of gross margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions other than percentages, unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Residence and hotel travel $24.9 $29.1 (14.3 ) % $63.2 $73.3 (13.7 ) % Experiences and bespoke travel 14.5 9.8 47.9 % 17.9 15.3 17.3 % Total Travel 39.4 38.8 1.4 % 81.1 88.5 (8.4 ) % Subscription revenue 19.4 25.2 (23.3 ) % 40.3 53.3 (24.5 ) % Rewards and other revenue 4.4 3.3 32.5 % 7.6 5.8 31.7 % Total revenue 63.1 67.4 (6.3 ) % 129.0 147.6 (12.6 ) % Cost of revenue 45.7 51.2 (10.7 ) % 86.1 99.7 (13.7 ) % Gross margin $17.4 $16.2 7.4 % $42.9 $47.9 (10.4 ) % Gross margin (%) 28 % 24 % 3.5 pp 33 % 32 % 0.8 pp

n/m = not meaningful

pp = percentage points

The following table provides a breakdown of Nights Delivered, Occupancy, and ADR for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Residences Paid Nights Delivered 9,700 13,600 23,800 30,500 Total Nights Delivered 14,600 21,700 34,300 47,300 Occupancy 57 % 70 % 65 % 74 % ADR $1,957 $1,535 $2,066 $1,744 Hotels Paid Nights Delivered (1) 6,100 8,300 12,400 17,400 Total Nights Delivered (1) 9,000 14,000 18,500 29,800 Occupancy (2) 74 % 79 % 71 % 73 % ADR (1) $1,210 $1,035 $1,314 $1,044 Total Paid Nights Delivered (1) 15,800 21,900 36,200 47,900 Total Nights Delivered (1) 23,600 35,700 52,800 77,000 Occupancy (2) 59 % 71 % 66 % 74 % ADR (1) $1,670 $1,346 $1,808 $1,514

(1) Includes net-rate hotel nights.

(2) Excludes net-rate hotel nights as we purchase individual nights but do not have a total number of nights obligation.

The following table shows our approximate total number of Active Memberships as of June 30, 2025 and 2024:

June 30, 2025 2024 Club 9,900 10,800 Pass 1,200 1,900 Invited 100 — Total Active Memberships 11,200 12,700



Reconciliation of Non- GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Inspirato’s results determined in accordance with GAAP, Inspirato uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow as part of its overall assessment of performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its Board concerning our business and financial performance. Inspirato believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors about its business and financial performance, enhance their overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by its management in their financial and operational decision making. Inspirato is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing its business and financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing results of operations of our business over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

There are limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Inspirato’s financial measures. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Thus, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Inspirato provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow to their respective related GAAP financial measures. Inspirato encourages investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow in conjunction with their respective related GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that Inspirato defines as net loss and comprehensive loss less interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, equity‑based compensation, and loss (gain) on fair value instruments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the same period.

The above items are excluded from Inspirato’s Adjusted EBITDA measure because management believes that these costs and expenses are not indicative of core operating performance and do not reflect the underlying economics of Inspirato’s business.

Free Cash Flow. Inspirato defines Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software. Inspirato believes that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations, after purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software, that can be used for strategic initiatives, if any.

See below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

Key Business and Other Operating Metrics

Inspirato uses a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key business metrics, to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and business plans, and make strategic decisions. Inspirato regularly reviews and may adjust processes for calculating its internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Active Memberships. Inspirato uses Active Memberships to assess the adoption of its membership subscription offerings, which is a key factor in assessing penetration of the market in which it operates and a key driver of revenue. Inspirato defines Active Memberships as membership subscriptions as of the measurement date that are paid in full, as well as those for which Inspirato expects payment for renewal.

Average Daily Rates (“ADR”) and Total Occupancy. Inspirato defines ADR as the total paid travel revenue, divided by total paid nights, which includes Inspirato for Good (“IFG”) and Inspirato for Business (“IFB”), in both leased residences or hotel rooms and suites. ADR does not include Pass nights utilized. Occupancy is defined as all paid, Pass, IFG, IFB, employee and complimentary nights in all at-risk properties divided by the total number of at-risk nights available. Net-rate hotel partners are excluded from Hotel Occupancy as these are dependent on the hotel having capacity for Inspirato requests.

Inspirato Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $63,108 $67,382 $128,997 $147,627 Cost of revenue 45,736 51,201 86,080 99,725 Gross margin 17,372 16,181 42,917 47,902 General and administrative 10,352 13,994 21,738 28,643 Sales and marketing 5,325 8,772 10,332 17,498 Operations 4,182 4,766 9,412 11,789 Technology and development 917 2,266 2,204 4,316 Depreciation and amortization 1,015 1,013 2,019 2,014 Interest expense, net 488 373 954 696 Loss (gain) on fair value instruments 261 316 (226 ) (3,833 ) Other expense (income), net 58 18 51 (277 ) Loss and comprehensive loss before income taxes (5,226 ) (15,337 ) (3,567 ) (12,944 ) Income tax expense 87 56 124 200 Net loss and comprehensive loss (5,313 ) (15,393 ) (3,691 ) (13,144 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — 6,686 — 5,700 Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Inspirato Incorporated $(5,313 ) $(8,707 ) $(3,691 ) $(7,444 ) Loss Attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A Share Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A share $(0.42 ) $(2.33 ) $(0.30 ) $(2.03 )





Inspirato Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)



June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $16,724 $21,845 Restricted cash 13,045 13,160 Accounts receivable, net 3,451 3,767 Accounts receivable, net – related parties — 883 Prepaid member travel 12,445 13,663 Prepaid expenses 3,321 3,116 Other current assets 1,613 1,949 Total current assets 50,599 58,383 Right-of-use assets 165,546 175,228 Goodwill 21,233 21,233 Property and equipment, net 10,828 14,079 Other noncurrent assets 4,436 4,962 Total assets $252,642 $273,885 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $25,115 $23,021 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties 189 — Deferred revenue 115,786 135,347 Lease liabilities 52,168 53,488 Total current liabilities 193,258 211,856 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 38,752 36,147 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 123,876 130,239 Convertible note 23,225 22,336 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,227 3,159 Total liabilities 382,338 403,737 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Equity (Deficit) Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000 shares authorized, 12,470 and 11,763 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 1 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 25,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 165,170 161,323 Accumulated deficit (294,867 ) (291,176 ) Total equity (deficit) (129,696 ) (129,852 ) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $252,642 $273,885





Inspirato Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $(5,313 ) $(15,393 ) $(3,691 ) $(13,144 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,277 2,820 5,167 5,448 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 67 35 104 164 Gain on fair value instruments 261 316 (226 ) (3,833 ) Asset impairments 386 — 386 — Paid-in-kind interest 563 520 1,115 1,030 Equity‑based compensation 714 2,672 1,789 5,550 Amortization of right-of-use assets 14,746 17,693 29,398 31,789 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (321 ) (585 ) 1,199 483 Accounts receivable, net – related parties — (294 ) — (492 ) Prepaid member travel 5,519 1,263 1,218 2,970 Prepaid expenses (591 ) (1,556 ) (205 ) 241 Other assets 133 32 327 185 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,043 (1,310 ) 2,358 (2,171 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties 95 — 189 — Deferred revenue (4,555 ) 10,287 (16,956 ) (4,354 ) Lease liabilities (13,978 ) (18,401 ) (27,785 ) (33,322 ) Other liabilities 36 134 68 487 Net cash used in operating activities $1,082 $(1,767 ) $(5,545 ) $(8,969 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment $(632 ) $(1,904 ) $(1,495 ) $(3,170 ) Development of internal-use software (202 ) (120 ) (254 ) (356 ) Net cash used in investing activities $(834 ) $(2,024 ) $(1,749 ) $(3,526 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of Investment Warrants $— $— $2,000 $— Payments of employee taxes for share-based awards — (98 ) — (374 ) Proceeds for purchases of shares for employee stock purchase plan 58 84 58 84 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $58 $(14 ) $2,058 $(290 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $306 $(3,805 ) $(5,236 ) $(12,785 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 29,463 33,286 35,005 42,266 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $29,769 $29,481 $29,769 $29,481





Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands other than percentages, unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss and comprehensive loss $(5,313 ) $(15,393 ) $(3,691 ) $(13,144 ) Interest expense, net 488 373 954 696 Income tax expense 87 56 124 200 Depreciation and amortization (1) 2,277 2,820 5,167 5,448 Equity‑based compensation 714 2,672 1,789 5,550 Loss (gain) on fair value instruments 261 316 (226 ) (3,833 ) Asset impairments 386 — 386 — Transaction costs 771 — 771 — Adjusted EBITDA $(329 ) $(9,156 ) $5,274 $(5,083 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) (0.5 )% (13.6 )% 4.1 % (3.4 )%

(1) Depreciation and amortization is included within cost of revenue, general and administrative and depreciation and amortization within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the same period.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands), unaudited 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $1,082 $(1,767 ) $(5,545 ) $(8,969 ) Development of internal-use software (632 ) (1,904 ) (1,495 ) (3,170 ) Purchase of property and equipment (202 ) (120 ) (254 ) (356 ) Free Cash Flow $248 $(3,791 ) $(7,294 ) $(12,495 )



About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

