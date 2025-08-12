Rekor Systems Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Improved Adjusted EBITDA: Substantially narrowed Adjusted EBITDA loss by $2 million for the six-month period.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a global leader in roadway intelligence, today announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ending June 30, 2025.

"In Q2, we made significant progress on both operational efficiency and financial performance," said Eyal Hen, Chief Financial Officer of Rekor. "We substantially reduced our operating expenses and improved our year-over-year EBITDA, even in a challenging environment. As we look to the second half of 2025, our focus remains on disciplined execution, expanding margins, and positioning the Company for sustained long-term growth."

Operational & Strategic Highlights

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

In Q2, the Company received a statewide blanket purchase order for Rekor Command from TxDOT—one of the largest and most advanced transportation agencies in the U.S.-- Command® is now operational in Austin and the Company expects to onboard additional districts gradually over the coming quarters as early results in Austin show substantial operational and safety benefits. Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA):

CTRMA extended its use of Rekor Command with an additional $1.4 million, five-year contract. The expansion is based on measurable results from previous deployments, including a 324% increase in incident detection and an 11-minute reduction in average response time. The new features include two-way driver communication and predictive AI insights, supporting over 35 major infrastructure projects in Central Texas. Sun Belt State Rekor Discover ® Deployment:

Rekor has begun installing 150 Rekor Discover systems as part of a $1.2M Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) agreement for a major Sun Belt state. This Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)-compliant, AI-enabled traffic data platform eliminates the need for intrusive sensors while providing safer, more actionable insights. Installations are progressing toward completion soon. Agencies are increasingly adopting Rekor's Discover DaaS to gain access to high-quality, per-vehicle traffic data. This model boosts recurring revenue for Rekor while reducing complexity and costs for government partners. The platform is now active in states including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, New York, and South Carolina. Expansion of RoadView:

Rekor expanded its RoadView—an intuitive situational awareness platform—to municipalities and counties that lack 24/7 traffic operations centers. RoadView provides live alerts for incidents, congestion, and work zones, offering smaller agencies real-time visibility without requiring significant infrastructure investment.



"We're building the connected intelligence infrastructure that modern transportation demands," said Robert A. Berman, CEO of Rekor. "Our expanding work with agencies like TxDOT, another major state located in the Sun Belt, and CTRMA reflects growing trust in our technology and a broader industry shift toward AI-powered data fusion. Whether it's enabling real-time response or informing long-term planning, Rekor's platforms are helping agencies make smarter, faster, and safer decisions."

Berman continued, "As we reported last quarter, we've implemented a General Manager structure that brings clear accountability and customer focus to the forefront of everything we do. Each business unit now operates under dedicated leadership with full P&L responsibility—allowing us to drive innovation more quickly, scale operations more effectively, and deliver greater value across both domestic and international markets."

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results

This section highlights the changes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Revenues and Cost of Revenue, excluding Depreciation and Amortization

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change (Dollars in thousands, except percentages) $ % (Dollars in thousands, except percentages) $ % Revenue $ 12,359 $ 12,427 $ (68 ) -1 % $ 21,557 $ 22,205 $ (648 ) -3 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 6,245 5,776 469 8 % 11,006 11,061 (55 ) -0 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 6,114 $ 6,651 $ (537 ) -8 % $ 10,551 $ 11,144 $ (593 ) -5 % Adjusted Gross Margin 49.5 % 53.5 % (4.0 )% -7 % 48.9 % 50.2 % (1.3 )% -3 %

The decrease in revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, is primarily attributable to adverse weather conditions and a slowdown in project activity, partially driven by ongoing uncertainty within the government sector.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization increased compared to the corresponding prior period primarily due to the mix of software and hardware revenue which resulted in an increase in personnel and other direct costs.

Adjusted Gross Margin is typically correlated to the mix of software sales versus service-type work. Typically, our software sales carry a higher Adjusted Gross Margin. As a result of the increase in cost of revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, decreased compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures.

Loss from Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Change Six Months Ended June 30, Change (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 $ % 2025 2024 $ % Loss from operations $ (7,735 ) $ (10,075 ) $ 2,340 -23 % $ (17,874 ) $ (22,991 ) $ 5,117 -22 %



Loss from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, decreased primarily due to a reduction in payroll and payroll related costs as a result of cost containment efforts intended to conform to current operations.

We realized an improvement of $2,404,000 or 24%, in our loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company calculates EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for (i) impairment of intangible assets, (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) losses or gains on sales of subsidiaries, and (v) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of our operating performance or as a measure of liquidity or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate a company’s ability to service and/or incur debt. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures.

The following table sets forth the components of the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods included (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (8,658 ) $ (9,795 ) $ (19,532 ) $ (28,409 ) Interest 586 544 1,176 1,598 Depreciation and amortization 1,561 2,344 3,117 4,676 EBITDA $ (6,511 ) $ (6,907 ) $ (15,239 ) $ (22,135 ) Share-based compensation $ 723 $ 1,115 $ 2,093 $ 2,282 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 4,693 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,788 ) $ (5,792 ) $ (13,146 ) $ (15,160 )

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai , and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter ), Threads, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under the sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this Press Release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestiture, merger, acquisition, or other business combination that had not been completed as of the date of this filing. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risks discussed in our SEC filings. This cautionary statement also applies to any forward-looking statements made during the conference call referenced herein. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

REKOR SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,830 $ 5,013 Restricted cash 340 316 Accounts receivable, net of reserve allowance of $571 and $486, respectively 7,976 7,232 Inventory 4,580 4,297 Note receivable, current portion 312 340 Other current assets 3,342 2,732 Total current assets 21,380 19,930 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 9,754 11,048 Right-of-use operating lease assets, net 7,694 9,348 Right-of-use financing lease assets, net 2,200 2,317 Goodwill 24,313 24,313 Intangible assets, net 13,850 14,450 Note receivable, long-term - 142 Deposits 881 927 Total long-term assets 58,692 62,545 Total assets $ 80,072 $ 82,475 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,090 4,330 Notes payable, current portion - 1,000 Loan payable, current portion 81 79 Lease liability operating, short-term 1,444 2,310 Lease liability financing, short-term 980 900 Contract liabilities 3,752 3,439 Liability for ATD Holdback Shares, at fair value - 1,036 Other current liabilities 4,874 5,129 Total current liabilities 15,221 18,223 Long-term Liabilities Series A Prime Revenue Sharing Notes, net of debt discount of $197 and $263, respectively 9,803 9,737 Series A Prime Revenue Sharing Notes - related party, net of debt discount of $99 and $132, respectively 4,901 4,868 Loan payable, long-term 154 194 Lease liability operating, long-term 11,654 12,371 Lease liability financing, long-term 922 977 Contract liabilities, long-term 1,352 1,298 Deferred tax liability 79 79 Other non-current liabilities 587 587 Total long-term liabilities 29,452 30,111 Total liabilities 44,673 48,334 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 authorized, 505,000 shares designated as Series A and 240,861 shares designated as Series B as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. No preferred stock was issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024, respectively. - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized shares; 122,538,090 and 104,700,593 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 122,237,802 and 104,541,073 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 12 10 Treasury stock, 300,288 and 159,520 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (873 ) (711 ) Additional paid-in capital 315,885 294,935 Accumulated deficit (279,625 ) (260,093 ) Total stockholders’ equity 35,399 34,141 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 80,072 $ 82,475



