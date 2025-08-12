Kentucky Bourbon Trail Experts Josh and Victoria Hoff of WhiskMe Transportation Share Trip Planning Advice in HelloNation

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How many distilleries should you visit each day on Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail? According to Victoria and Josh Hoff of WhiskMe Transportation, travelers can get the most out of their bourbon country experience by pacing their trip carefully and planning each stop with intention. In their article published by HelloNation , the Bardstown-based transportation experts offer practical guidance for creating an enjoyable and efficient itinerary.

The Hoffs recommend visiting two to three distilleries per day to strike the right balance between tastings, travel time, and rest. They emphasize that distances between distilleries can vary significantly, sometimes taking more than an hour to drive from one to another. This makes route planning a crucial step in ensuring a relaxed experience that avoids rushed transitions. Tour reservations are another key factor. Because many distilleries require advance bookings—especially during peak seasons—having a confirmed schedule helps travelers avoid missing out on their top choices.

In addition to offering logistical insights, the article highlights the importance of starting early, allowing time for a midday break, and avoiding itinerary overload. As bourbon tastings can accumulate throughout the day, the Hoffs advise using a local transportation service or designated driver to stay safe and stress-free. With thoughtful pacing, the journey becomes less about box-checking and more about savoring the stories, flavors, and scenic beauty that define Kentucky’s bourbon tradition.

The article, How to Pace Your Trip on Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail , by Victoria and Josh Hoff of WhiskMe Transportation, offers clear and actionable tips on distillery tour planning and creating a well-paced bourbon tasting schedule.

