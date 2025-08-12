vTv Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

• First study participant randomized in Phase 3 CATT1 trial evaluating cadisegliatin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes with data expected in second half of 2026

• Cadisegliatin intellectual property portfolio expanded

• Leadership team strengthened



HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided an update on recent corporate developments.

“The randomization of the first participant in our CATT1 Phase 3 trial earlier this month reflects our continued momentum in advancing cadisegliatin,” said Paul Sekhri, Chairman, President and CEO of vTv Therapeutics. “Cadisegliatin is designed to selectively activate glucokinase in the liver, a differentiated approach that may improve glycemic control and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia when used alongside insulin. Hypoglycemic episodes remain frequent, life-disruptive, and sometimes life-threatening for people with type 1 diabetes. We believe cadisegliatin could play a meaningful role in addressing this large unmet medical need.”

Recent Company Highlights

First Study Participant Randomized in Cadisegliatin Phase 3 Trial. In August 2025, vTv Therapeutics announced that the first study participant was randomized in the Company’s CATT1 Phase 3 Trial evaluating cadisegliatin as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of T1D. Topline data from the study is expected in the second half of 2026. (link to press release)

Patent Allowance for Crystalline Salt Form of Cadisegliatin. In August 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office allowed claims for a patent application directed to compositions of matter of crystalline forms of salts and co-crystals of cadisegliatin. The patent term runs through 2041. (link to press release)

Corporate Presentation at HCW@Home. In June 2025, the Company participated in a virtual fireside chat as part of the H.C. Wainwright HCW@Home series. (link to webcast replay)

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer. In May 2025, vTv Therapeutics appointed Michael Tung, MD, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Tung brings over 20 years of financial management, investment experience, and strategic leadership across both private and public life sciences companies. (link to press release)





Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position: The Company’s cash position as of June 30, 2025, was $25.9 million compared to $36.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $4.1 million and $3.4 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The increase reflects higher indirect costs primarily related to payroll expenses. This was partially offset by lower spending on cadisegliatin and other projects.

General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $3.6 million and $3.7 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in other operating costs. This was partially offset by an increase in payroll related costs.

Other Income, Net: Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was immaterial. Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $0.2 million and was driven by gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our own stock issued to related parties.

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $6.0 million or $0.92 per basic share. Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the comparable period a year ago was $5.2 million or $0.81 per basic share.





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,922 $ 36,746 Prepaid expenses 359 1,192 Other current assets 93 175 Total current assets 26,374 38,113 Property and equipment, net 16 28 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58 125 Total assets $ 26,448 $ 38,266 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,216 $ 5,027 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 79 169 Total current liabilities 5,295 5,196 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 18,669 18,669 Warrant liability, related party 31 57 Warrant liability 48 43 Total liabilities 24,043 23,965 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A Common Stock 26 26 Class B Common Stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 313,586 311,885 Accumulated deficit (310,856 ) (299,718 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2,762 12,199 Noncontrolling interest (357 ) 2,102 Total stockholders’ equity 2,405 14,301 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,448 $ 38,266





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 1,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,103 3,439 6,933 6,088 General and administrative 3,618 3,716 7,291 7,694 Total operating expenses 7,721 7,155 14,224 13,782 Operating loss (7,721 ) (7,155 ) (14,224 ) (12,782 ) Interest income 275 553 606 632 Other income (expense), net 66 193 21 (178 ) Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (7,380 ) (6,409 ) (13,597 ) (12,328 ) Income tax provision — — — 100 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (7,380 ) (6,409 ) (13,597 ) (12,428 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,334 ) (1,229 ) (2,459 ) (2,383 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. $ (6,046 ) $ (5,180 ) $ (11,138 ) $ (10,045 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders $ (6,046 ) $ (5,180 ) $ (11,138 ) $ (10,045 ) Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.92 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (1.69 ) $ (1.97 ) Weighted average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock, basic and diluted 6,587,070 6,403,444 6,584,969 5,098,877



About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin, acting selectively on the liver, increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin which supports clinical investigation of improvement in glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage.

Cadisegliatin is under investigation and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

