Inspired Launches V-Play Football Brazil with EstrelaBet via the Altenar Sportsbook

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is pleased to announce the launch of V-Play Football Brazil with EstrelaBet, a leading Brazilian gamingtech company. The integration is powered by Altenar, a leading sportsbook platform provider for licensed operators around the world.

This launch marks an exciting new chapter in Inspired’s expansion across Brazil delivering its market-leading Virtual Sports content to a local, LATAM focused operator. V-Play Football Brazil, designed specifically to capture the flair, passion, and energy of Brazilian football, provides fast-paced betting action with high-frequency, ultra-realistic match simulations.

“We’re thrilled to bring V-Play Football Brazil to EstrelaBet’s customers,” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. “Brazil has a deep-rooted passion for football, and our latest Virtual Football product is tailor-made for that audience. This launch with EstrelaBet, through Altenar’s dynamic platform, represents a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology, local insight, and premium virtual content. It’s a major milestone in our commitment to growth in Brazil.”

EstrelaBet, known for its strong brand presence in Brazil and innovative approach to player engagement, continues to invest in new ways to enhance its sportsbook offering. V-Play Football Brazil is now available at estrela.bet.br, optimized for desktop and mobile platforms, as well as the Android app.

“Inspired’s V-Play Football Brazil delivers the quality, authenticity, and excitement that our players expect,” said Fellipe Fraga, CBO (Chief Business Officer) at EstrelaBet. “The launch of this product aligns perfectly with our mission to offer customers a dynamic and differentiated sports betting experience. We’re excited to bring Brazilian fans a product that feels made just for them.”

The launch was made possible through Altenar, whose scalable and flexible sportsbook platform supports operators across more than 30 countries.

“We are proud to power this exciting launch between Inspired and EstrelaBet,” said Antonis Karakousis, Director of Operations at Altenar. “Inspired’s V-Play Football Brazil is a perfect match for the Brazilian market, and this rollout exemplifies Altenar’s ability to support rapid integration and localization of best-in-class content. We look forward to seeing strong engagement and performance from this partnership.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

About EstrelaBet

EstrelaBet is the leading Brazilian gamingtech company, operating under a definitive license in the national iGaming market. Named the best Brazilian betting operator, the company has earned accolades such as “Best Sports Betting Operator in Brazil” and “Rising Star of the Year” at the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2022, in addition to winning two consecutive awards at the SiGMA Americas Awards in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, the company was also recognized with the BiS Awards in the categories of "Best Responsible Gambling Initiative" and "Best Customer Service", the Consumidor Moderno Award in the "Online Betting" category, and the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards in the "Responsible Gambling Marketing Campaign" category.

Headquartered in São Paulo, with an office in Belo Horizonte, EstrelaBet stands out for its innovation, commitment to responsible gaming, legal advertising practices, and support for sports and entertainment. In partnership with FUMEC University, the company develops pioneering initiatives to prevent problem gambling, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide users with a safe experience and psychological support. Game integrity is also a top priority, upheld through rigorous internal processes and strategic partnerships, including Genius Sports and the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

In 2023, EstrelaBet made history as the first Brazilian betting company to officially sponsor a FIFA event: the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. This milestone solidified its international presence and underscored its dedication to promoting various sports disciplines. In Brazil, the company expands its impact through support for major initiatives, sports broadcasting, cultural events, and media projects that strengthen public engagement and drive entertainment.

www.estrelabet.bet.br

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com .

Contact:

For Investors

IR@inseinc.com

+1 646-620-6737