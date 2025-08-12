Antalpha Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ: ANTA) ("Antalpha" or the "Company"), a leading institutional digital asset financing platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

“Q2 marks another strong quarter that exceeded our growth expectations. Antalpha delivered record revenue, expanded profitability and continued diversifying our loan portfolio and product offerings. Q2 revenue growth accelerated to 49% on a year-over-year basis and, based on our current outlook, we expect to further increase year-over-year revenue growth rate in Q3. We have built a flywheel for expanding our loan book, revenue growth and profit expansion by prioritizing risk management, valuing our customers and being innovative in new product offerings,” said Paul Liang, chief financial officer of Antalpha. “In Q2, we have also taken solid steps to advance our U.S. expansion by bringing on key leadership and build a more resilient treasury strategy with Tether Gold. We are excited about the growth opportunities ahead.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

(US dollars in millions, unaudited) 2024 2025 YOY Total Revenue $11.42 $17.01 49% Net income $1.15 $0.67 (41)% Net Income (non-GAAP)* $1.15 $3.27 184% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* $1.54 $3.80 147% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)* 13% 22% 900 bps As of June 30,

(US dollars in millions, unaudited) 2024 2025 YOY Supply Chain TVL $407 $714 75% Margin Loan TVL** $893 $1,335 50% Total Value Loan (TVL) Facilitated $1,300 $2,049 58%

* Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures” for further information on non-GAAP numbers.

** Margin loans are facilitated by the Company as an agent; thus, their balances are not recorded on the Company’s Condensed Combined and Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Business and Strategic Highlights

TVL reached a record high of $2.05 billion, reflecting 58% year-over-year growth;

Hashrate loans financed 75.6 EH of hashrate capacity, representing approximately 8.8% of global hashrate at quarter end, as compared to approximately 3.7% a year ago;

Test piloted Ethereum margin loans totaling $53 million in TVL;

Acquired $20 million in XAUt (Tether Gold) as a test pilot for a digital-gold treasury strategy; and

Hired new Chief Operating Officer Derar Islim to lead global expansion and scale operations.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue of $17.0 million grew 49% year-over-year;

Tech financing fees (on supply chain loans) were US$12.9 million, increasing 39% year-over-year;

Tech platform fees (on margin loans) were US$4.1 million, increasing 91% year-over-year;

Net interest margin (“NIM”) for both machine loans and hashrate loans expanded year-over-year, with machine loans up 47 bps and hashrate loans up 24 bps;

Funding cost declined to 5.2%, compared to 5.4% in the second quarter 2024;

NIM on supply chain loans was down 60 bps year-over-year, due to the increased proportion of hashrate loans, which reached 76% of supply chain loans;

NIM on margin loans rose to 1.3%, an improvement from 1.2% in the prior quarter.

Operating expenses were $17.5 million, up 70% year-over-year. Excluding funding cost and stock based compensation, operating expenses were $6.2 million, up 40% year-over-year. Funding cost and stock based compensation in the second quarter of 2025 were $8.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income was $3.3 million, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million, up 147% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 22% from 13% a year ago.

Outlook

Assuming stable market conditions and solid demand for crypto-collateralized financing, Antalpha expects third quarter 2025 revenue to range between $21 million and $22 million, reflecting 62% - 69% year-over-year growth. Third quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is expected to be in the range of 20% - 24%.

The above forecast reflects Antalpha’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial measures presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Antalpha evaluates non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company believes these adjustments eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and/or non-recurring items that the Company believes complements management’s understanding of its ongoing operational results. However, non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in its industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of its non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Antalpha will continually evaluate the usefulness of such metrics. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures may be helpful to investors, because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and with how management views its financial performance.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income before share-based compensation expenses.

Non-GAAP net income represents net income before share-based compensation expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) represents net income before interest (if non-operating), taxes, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expenses. The Company’s funding cost is an operating item and a significant component of its business. As such, it is not excluded from adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents the ratio between adjusted EBITDA and revenue.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. The Company offers Bitcoin mining supply chain loans and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Antalpha’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Antalpha’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Antalpha does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Antalpha Platform Holding Company Condensed Combined and Consolidated Statements of Income (in USD, except for shares data, unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2025

2024 2025 Revenue Technology financing fee 9,293,205 12,945,038 18,028,326 23,025,411 Technology platform fee 2,123,594 4,064,717 3,034,999 7,580,831 Total revenue 11,416,799 17,009,755 21,063,325 30,606,242 Operating expenses Funding cost 5,877,833 8,691,218 11,461,818 15,257,264 Technology and development 1,180,447 1,356,386 2,378,826 2,641,746 Sales and marketing 955,462 1,282,575 1,827,575 2,255,391 General and administrative 2,050,592 5,710,860 3,733,074 8,856,502 Other cost 237,414 434,402 474,828 883,312 Total operating expenses 10,301,748 17,475,441 19,876,121 29,894,215 Operating income/(loss) 1,115,051 (465,686 ) 1,187,204 712,027 Non-operating income, net(i) 235,617 1,401,587 522,917 2,107,875 Income before income tax 1,350,668 935,901 1,710,121 2,819,902 Income tax expense 201,268 261,350 282,325 689,498 Net income 1,149,400 674,551 1,427,796 2,130,404 Comprehensive income 1,149,400 674,551 1,427,796 2,130,404 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic* 19,250,000 21,585,385 19,250,000 20,424,144 Diluted* 19,250,000 24,209,464 19,250,000 23,025,651 Earnings per share Basic* 0.06 0.03 0.07 0.10 Diluted* 0.06 0.03 0.07 0.09

*Giving retroactive effect to the reverse stock split effected on April 18, 2025.

(i) Non-operating income, net includes other income and fair value change on crypto assets and liabilities.

Antalpha Platform Holding Company Condensed Combined and Consolidated Balance Sheets (in USD, unaudited) As of December 31, As of June 30, 2024 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,926,655 34,549,974 Crypto assets held (including USDC) 60,952,988 36,116,987 Accounts receivable 4,091,740 6,786,566 Amounts due from related parties 2,123,933 4,168,029 Loan receivables, current 300,701,527 602,159,909 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,265,800 4,660,742 Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, current 665,966,988 1,088,014,607 Total current assets 1,044,029,631 1,776,456,814 Non-current assets: Deferred tax assets 1,218,845 559,403 Loan receivables, non-current 128,166,851 111,375,847 Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, non-current 71,040,098 57,343,125 Investment 5,814,162 5,814,162 Other non-current assets(i) 4,372,642 1,906,050 Total non-current assets 210,612,598 176,998,587 Total assets 1,254,642,229 1,953,455,401 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Amounts due to related parties 7,820,838 3,845,728 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(ii) 9,074,568 6,454,060 Loan payables due to related party, current 279,445,336 578,090,914 Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, current 693,852,753 1,103,697,014 Total current liabilities 990,193,495 1,692,087,716 Non-current liabilities: Loan payables due to related party, non-current 128,166,851 121,379,447 Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, non-current 88,943,818 37,535,011 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 953,821 1,005,931 Total non-current liabilities 218,064,490 159,920,389 Total liabilities 1,208,257,985 1,852,008,105 Total shareholders’ equity 46,384,244 101,447,296 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,254,642,229 1,953,455,401

(i) Other non-current assets include deferred offering costs, property and equipment and right-of-use assets.

(ii) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities include accrued liabilities, other payables and the current portion of lease liabilities.