Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces Extension of Term

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A) Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Fund has approved an extension of the maturity date of the class A shares (the “Class A Shares”) and preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”) of the Fund. The current maturity date of June 30, 2026 will be extended for an additional term of approximately 5 years to June 27, 2031. The Preferred Share dividend rate for the extended term will be announced at least 60 days prior to the current June 30, 2026 maturity date and will be based on market yields for preferred shares with similar terms at that time. The term extension allows Class A shareholders to continue their investment with an attractive distribution rate of 10.7% based on the August 11, 2025 closing price, and the opportunity for capital appreciation.(1) The extension of the term of the Fund is not a taxable event and enables shareholders to defer potential capital gains tax liability that would have otherwise been realized on redemption of Class A Shares or Preferred Shares at the end of the term, until such time that shares are disposed of by shareholders.

Over the past five years to July 31, 2025, the Class A Share has delivered a 19.6% per annum return, outperforming the MSCI World High Dividend Yield Total Return Index and the MSCI World Total Return Index by 9.9% per annum and 5.3% per annum, respectively.(2) Since inception to July 31, 2025, Class A shareholders have received cash distributions of $8.55 per share. Class A shareholders also have the option to reinvest their cash distributions in a dividend reinvestment plan which is commission free to participants.

The term extension offers Preferred shareholders the opportunity to enjoy preferential cash dividends until June 27, 2031. The Preferred share has delivered a 5.1% per annum return over the past five years to July 31, 2025 and has a high level of downside protection, with 54% asset coverage as of July 31, 2025.

The Company invests in a diversified portfolio (the “Portfolio”) of equity securities of large capitalization global dividend growth companies selected by Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”), the manager of the Company. In order to qualify for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing of the Portfolio, each global dividend growth company included in the Portfolio must (i) have a market capitalization of at least $10 billion, and (ii) have a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager’s view, have high potential for future dividend growth.

(1) No distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if (i) the distributions payable on the Preferred Shares are in arrears, or (ii) in respect of a cash distribution, after the payment of a cash distribution by the Company the NAV per Unit would be less than $15.00.

(2)Annual Compound Returns 1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

Since Inception

(June 15, 2018)

Class A Shares (TSX: GDV) 25.9 % 24.5 % 19.6 % 13.6 % MSCI World High Dividend Yield Total Return Index 7.5 % 9.1 % 9.7 % 7.2 % MSCI World Total Return Index 16.2 % 16.4 % 14.3 % 11.8 % Preferred Shares (TSX: GDV.PR.A) 5.1 % 5.1 % 5.1 % 5.1 %

Returns are for the periods ended July 31, 2025, and are unaudited. Inception date June 15, 2018. The table shows the compound return on a Class A Share and Preferred Share for each period indicated compared with the MSCI World Total Return Index (“MSCI Index”) and the MSCI World High Dividend Yield Total Return Index (“High Dividend Index”) (together the “Indices”). The MSCI Index captures large and mid‑cap representation across 23 developed markets countries and covers approximately 85% of the free float‑adjusted market capitalization in each country. The High Dividend Index targets companies from the MSCI Index (excluding Real Estate Investment Trusts) with high dividend income and quality characteristics and includes companies that have higher than average dividend yields that are expected to be both sustainable and persistent. The Fund is actively managed; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Indices, which have more diversified portfolios and include a substantially larger number of companies. The Indices’ performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Class A Shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Preferred Shares. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per Class A share, or the redemption price per Preferred share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per Class A share, or the redemption price per Preferred share in additional Class A shares and Preferred shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.

