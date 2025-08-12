Princeton Review Selects Stetson as One of the Nation’s Best Colleges for 2026

DELAND, Florida, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Princeton Review has selected Stetson University as one of the Best Colleges in America for 2026, honoring the institution for the 11th straight year for its “outstanding academic programs.”

The Princeton Review analyzed institutional survey data and student surveys to determine the Best 391 Colleges for its annual college guide. Only about 15% of America’s 2,400 four-year colleges are included in the guide.

“Stetson University has outstanding academic programs and the feedback we received about Stetson from its students we surveyed was very impressive," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief and lead author of The Best 391 Colleges.

"We are delighted to name Stetson University one of our Best Colleges for 2026 and to recommend it to students searching for their ‘best-fit’ college,” he said.

The Princeton Review also ranked Stetson as No. 23 in the nation for “Most Politically Moderate Students” and listed the university as one of the Best Colleges in the South.

Stetson students are high achievers, the college guide says. Based on surveys, Stetson “students are happy” and they like that the “campus and town are so beautiful.” One of the school’s big strengths “is the sense of vibrancy, warmth, and relaxation the environment has overall.”

The national recognition comes as Stetson has launched a new Hatter Ready program that provides all students with experiential learning opportunities — internships, research, study abroad and more — to prepare them for successful careers after graduation.

“This is such an exciting time on the Stetson campus,” said Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “We have a new residence hall opening this academic year. Renovations are underway on the largest venue on campus, the Edmunds Center, and we soon will complete the historical reconstruction of Hulley Tower with a new carillon.

“We continue to invest in facilities, academics and new programs to ensure Stetson provides the best education and the best college experience for our students,” he said.

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community that allows students to develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson was ranked among the top universities in the South for 2025 by U.S. News & World Report and was selected as one of the Best 391 Colleges in America for 2026 by The Princeton Review.

