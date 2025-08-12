KBR INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation on Behalf of KBR, Inc. Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In KBR To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against KBR, Inc. (“KBR” or the “Company”) (NYSE:KBR) on behalf of KBR stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether KBR has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 20, 2025, KBR issued a press release announcing that "HomeSafe Alliance, a KBR . . . Joint Venture, informed us on June 18, 2025, that U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) has terminated HomeSafe's role in the Global Household Goods Contract, a contract designed to improve the moving system for military service members and their families."

On this news, KBR's stock price fell $3.85 per share, or 7.29%, to close at $48.93 per share on June 20, 2025.

