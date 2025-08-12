Microcrystalline Cellulose Market worth $1.88 billion by 2030, at 7.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2030 from USD 1.33 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for microcrystalline cellulose is influenced by several primary factors, such as the existence of numerous manufacturers, government support, and increased microcrystalline cellulose production. Due to its exceptional properties such as excellent compressibility and binding capacity, high water-holding capacity and moisture retention makes it an essential material in applications such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care. Microcrystalline cellulose exhibits outstanding compressibility, allowing it to form strong, cohesive compacts without the need for binders. This property is essential for tablet formulation in pharmaceuticals, ensuring tablets are robust enough to withstand handling and transportation. Microcrystalline cellulose is chemically inert, non-reactive with other formulation components, and stable under various conditions. It is not digested by the human body, passes through the system as insoluble dietary fiber, and does not contribute calories, making it ideal for low-calorie and dietary fiber-fortified foods.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59144224

Browse in-depth TOC on “Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market”

259 - Market Data Tables

53 – Figures

230 - Pages

List of Key Players in Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market:

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM, US), Sigachi Industries (India), DFE Pharma (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (New York), Accent Microcell Ltd. (India), Mingtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Chemfield Cellulose (India), Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd. (China), Roquette Freres (France)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market:

Drivers: Growing use of microcrystalline cellulose in pharmaceutical industry Restraint: Strict compliance requirements. Opportunity: Increasing demand from emerging economies Challenge: Production of low-cost microcrystalline cellulose.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59144224

Key Findings of the Study:

Wood dominated the source segment in terms of value in the microcrystalline cellulose market. Pharmaceutical application accounted for the largest share in the application segment in terms of value in the microcrystalline cellulose market. North America accounted for the largest share of the microcrystalline cellulose market in terms of value and volume.

Based on source, the wood-based segment accounted for the largest share in the microcrystalline cellulose market. Wood is the traditional raw material used for microcrystalline cellulose production. Commercially produced wood pulp for this purpose is obtained from sources such as softwood trees (gymnosperms) and hardwood (dicotyledons). Gymnosperms include fir trees, spruce trees, pine trees, conifers, and cycads. The chemical properties of microcrystalline cellulose produced from different wood sources vary because of the differing composition of alpha-cellulose in each type of wood. Available microcrystalline cellulose is primarily derived from wood-based sources. Wood-derived cellulose chains are tightly packed and exhibit a high degree of three-dimensional internal bonding, resulting in a crystalline structure ideal for microcrystalline cellulose production. This structure gives microcrystalline cellulose excellent binding and disintegration properties, which are especially important in pharmaceutical tablet formulation. The high purity and uniformity of wood-based microcrystalline cellulose make it the preferred choice for applications requiring product consistency and safety, such as drug manufacturing and food production processing.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical industry is projected to dominate the microcrystalline cellulose market during the forecast period. Microcrystalline cellulose serves as a filler, binder, disintegrant, suspending agent, lubricant, and glidant in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is used in the direct compression method because it reduces production costs. Microcrystalline cellulose is a crucial ingredient in every form of oral dosage, including pellets, capsules, tablets, and sachets. Nearly all major pharmacopeias (USP, EP, BP, IP, JP, and others) recognize microcrystalline cellulose as safe for use as an inactive ingredient in pharmaceutical formulations. Its use is increasing in quick-release tablets & liquid dosage forms, sustained-release multi-particulates and matrix tablets, topical formulations, as well as chewable & effervescent tablets.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=59144224

Based on the region, the microcrystalline cellulose market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate due to rising demand across various end-use industries. The presence of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers like Pfizer, Mankind, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is supporting the increasing demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the region. Growing demand from applications such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, and other industries adopting microcrystalline cellulose in their end products is expected to boost the demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the region.

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports

Related Reports: