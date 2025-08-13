Vietnam Secures First-Ever Export Order for 5,000 Unmanned Cargo Aircraft to a Hi-Tech Nation

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 12, 2025, a historic milestone was marked in the nation’s technology sector as Vietnam received its first order to export 5,000 unmanned cargo airplanes to a top-tier global technology powerhouse like South Korea.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between CT Group from Vietnam and an emerging South Korean drone technology company during the Vietnam-Korea Economic Forum on August 12, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. This landmark event took place in the presence of General Secretary of Vietnam To Lam and Prime Minister of South Korean Kim Min-seok.

CT Group signs agreements with partners at the Vietnam – Korea Economic Forum

The signing marks a historic milestone in Vietnam’s technological journey, sending shockwaves across the international stage. Mastering all core technologies in the cutting-edge UAV sector further affirms the strategic role of CT Group Vietnam in shaping the nation’s technological future. Today, UAVs have become one of the most critical technologies, with widespread applications spanning from diverse industrial sectors to urban development and consumer markets, from specialized military and security fields to the defense of whole nations or vast regions. UAVs are rapidly being adopted in various sectors such as passenger and cargo transportation, logistics and distribution, agriculture and forestry, healthcare, surveillance and rescue operations, firefighting, technology tourism, security monitoring, even carbon credit initiatives. With the rapid technological advancements in South Korea – a global technology hub, mastering all core technologies and securing an export order for unmanned cargo aircraft to such a high-end and highly selective market stands as vivid proof of a rising Vietnam in the new era. It also opens vast opportunities for CT Group to expand UAV exports to a wide range of countries worldwide. The heavy-duty transport UAV models, ranging from 60 kg to 300 kg, developed by CT UAV (a member of CT Group) boast a localization rate of up to 85% and exclusive Vietnamese technology, earning high recognition from several nations, including South Korea. The company’s self-sufficiency in designing semiconductor chips for UAVs provides CT UAV with a distinctive competitive advantage. This milestone event demonstrates that Vietnam is ready to compete in the global technology arena at a higher level. It not only fosters national economic growth but also elevates Vietnam’s position and prestige on the international stage.

Moreover, mastering UAV technology is opening a new era for Vietnam – an era of spatial automation, where flying robots deliver a new level of social productivity thousands of percent higher than previous standards. Today, the nation that possesses a greater number of specialized UAVs will prevail not only on the economic and social fronts but across all other domains as well. In particular, CT Group is developing UAV models integrated with artificial intelligence, capable of self-learning and autonomous decision-making. This potential is elevated to a new level with the creation of a spatial environment designed to foster AI development. Combined with semiconductor technology and geolocation network identification systems, along with specialized UAV technologies for the digital transformation of land, cities, rivers, seas, deltas, and mountains. CT Group is building a robust technical foundation to support Vietnam’s comprehensive digital transformation. The tightly integrated ecosystem of core technologies, mutually reinforcing one another, positions CT Group among the rare corporations capable of driving synergistic, high-speed development.

At this historic event, CT Group made an even greater splash by achieving a “double victory”, securing an order to export 100 million ATP semiconductor chips to a South Korean partner. This is a highly complex field, dominated by a limited number of developed nations, considered the “pinnacle” of global technology. The fact that an emerging Asian nation like Vietnam has stepped directly into the semiconductor arena is a powerful affirmation of a Vietnam that dares to think boldly, act decisively, advance toward conquering some of the most challenging high-tech industries, such as semiconductors.

Years later, in retrospect, the world will look back on today’s historic event as a miraculous milestone in the development of Vietnamese technology during the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a remarkable chapter on the challenging journey to conquer the world and bring happiness to humanity.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c26d33f-0a0d-4006-8886-037a67f78c98