[Latest] Global Canine Orthopedics Market Size/Share Worth USD 945.2 Million by 2034 at a 8.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Canine Orthopedics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Implants (plates, screws, pins, joint replacements), Instruments (drills, saws, fixation tools), Orthopedic Supports & Braces), By Procedure Type (Cruciate Ligament Repair, Hip and Elbow Dysplasia Treatment, Fracture Repair and Trauma Surgery), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Veterinary Research Institutes, Pet Rehabilitation & Therapy Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025-2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Canine Orthopedics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 420.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 454.6 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 945.2 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.6% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Canine Orthopedics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=72212

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, Pet healthcare consciousness, escalated penetration of insurance, and the necessity of advanced surgical procedures are the factors that will force the Canine Orthopedics Market to move forward with swift pace. In North America, it focuses on personal implants and minimally invasive procedures. Clinical trials, compliance, and innovation are the priorities in veterinary Orthopedics among European companies. Urban pet ownership means increased investment in veterinary infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific. Otherwise, the cross-industry alliances, the focus of governments on animal welfare, and diagnostics inspired by technology are also improving clinical results and advancing commercialization both in established and developing markets.

Key Trends & Drivers

Increased Demand of Aesthetic Procedures: The world is increasingly becoming alert about the aesthetics and persuasion of social media, which is increasing the demand of minimally invasive and aesthetic surgical procedures. This has created a rise in demand for accuracy-intensive plastic surgery equipment in the clinics and hospitals, particularly in the urban areas where beauty awareness is most prominent.

Advanced Technology in Surgery equipment: Contemporary equipment with better ergonomics, micro-surgery features, and material strength durability is becoming popular. The use of robots, ultrasound machines, and advanced imaging tools helps surgeons work more efficiently and reduces the chances of complications, which is a key reason for the growth of high-tech medical instruments.

Request a Customized Copy of the Canine Orthopedics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=72212

Growth of Medical Tourism Business: Nations like Turkey, South Korea, Mexico, and Thailand are turning into the world capital of cheap plastic surgery. North Americans and Europeans also find their way to these countries in large numbers as medical tourists and this increases local demand or top-quality surgical equipment to fit international standards

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 454.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 945.2 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 420.2 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.6% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product Type, Procedure Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Canine Orthopedics report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Canine Orthopedics report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Canine Orthopedics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The market for canine orthopedics is being boosted through the growing ownership of pets, the spending on veterinary healthcare, and the growing understanding of high-level treatment against joint and bone problems. The 3D-printed implants, regenerative medicine, and better surgical instruments are making innovations that are helping improve outcomes. Good cooperation among veterinary establishments and manufacturers of the equipment increases the credibility and accelerates the regular use of modern orthopedic solutions.

Weaknesses: The cost of the procedures and accessibility to professional veterinary surgeons is also very expensive, and this limits the number of people taking up the treatment especially in rural or low income areas. Also, most clinics do not have fine imaging or even surgical equipment. Rehabilitation and after surgery are both intense and demand a lot of the owner. Weaknesses in developing countries In developing countries, the lack of awareness and the poor state of the veterinary infrastructure has been a hindrance in the expansion of the market despite the increasing population of pets.

Opportunities: Orthobiologics, clinical engineering, and personalization of implant design mobile lab opportunities, and AI driven diagnostics. The growth of pet insurance coverage and wellness programs makes it keener and more accessible. Potential is untapped in Asia-pacific and Latin America because pet humanization and veterinary care provision infrastructure are improving.

Threats: Regulations and delayed processes to approve new veterinary products may cause a block in the market entry. Economic crises can decrease consumer money spent on discretionary pet care. There is also an increase in the competition of the market through alternative treatments such as physiotherapy or acupuncture. Also, there has been a lack of training in the complicated orthopedic cases in the general veterinary practices, leading to uneven quality and outcomes of the surgery.

Request a Customized Copy of the Canine Orthopedics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Canine Orthopedics market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Canine Orthopedics market forward?

What are the Canine Orthopedics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Canine Orthopedics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Canine Orthopedics market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Canine Orthopedics Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

Regional Perspective

The Canine Orthopedics Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: North America is the market leader because the region has a large number of pets and proper veterinary facilities and orthopedic procedures are common. High-quality distribution of special surgeons, pet insurance cover and investment in animal wellness enhances demand. The U.S. is a central center of implant, regenerative therapies, and diagnostic innovation.

Europe: Europe is a market that witnesses good growth because of the growing awareness of pet healthcare and government policies to ensure good treatment of animals. Nation states such as Germany, U.K. and France are in the process of investing in veterinary education and clinical research. The increase in uptake of minimally invasive surgeries and growth in insurance coverage aid growth of the market in Western Europe.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is a rapidly emerging region because of the influx of urbanization, increment of disposable income, and interrupted pet humanization in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Veterinary services that are growing with the heightened need of treatment services on a higher level. Nevertheless, price sensitivity and imbalance in the accessibility of qualified personnel are issues beyond large cities.

LAMEA: Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are at the early stages of adoption, and awareness levels concerning the care of companion animals are increasing. Veterinary Orthopedics has a good opportunity in Brazil, UAE and South Africa. Although many market opportunities are constrained by low pet insurance penetration and lack of infrastructure, an increase in investment in vet clinics enhances access.

Request a Customized Copy of the Canine Orthopedics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Canine Orthopedics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Implants (plates, screws, pins, joint replacements), Instruments (drills, saws, fixation tools), Orthopedic Supports & Braces), By Procedure Type (Cruciate Ligament Repair, Hip and Elbow Dysplasia Treatment, Fracture Repair and Trauma Surgery), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Veterinary Research Institutes, Pet Rehabilitation & Therapy Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025-2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

List of the prominent players in the Canine Orthopedics Market:

Braun Melsungen AG

Movora (Vimian Group AB)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

STERIS

Arthrex Inc. (Arthrex Vet Systems)

Orthomed (UK) Ltd

Veterinary Instrumentation

BioMedtrix LLC

Fusion Implants Limited

Narang Medical Limited

Zoetis Inc.

IMEX Veterinary Inc.

Everost Inc.

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Canine Orthopedics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

US Veterinary Diagnostics Market: US Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Consumables, Reagents, Kits, Equipment & Instruments), By Testing Category (Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Parasitology, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Hematology, Immunology & Serology, Imaging, Molecular Diagnostics), By Animal Type (Production Animals, Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Companion Animals, Dogs, Cats, Horses), By End-use (Reference Laboratories, Veterinarians, Animal Owners/Producers), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Europe Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market: Europe Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Injectables, Topical, Others), By Active Ingredient (Testosterone Undecanoate, Testosterone Cypionate, Testosterone Enanthate, Testosterone, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

US Personalized Medicine Market: US Personalized Medicine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Personalized Medicine Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Personalized Nutrition and Wellness), By Application (Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, Liver, Rheumatology), By Technology (Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Genetics, Liquid Biopsy, Others (Predictive Modeling, Imaging)), By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

US Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market: US Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Barcodes, RFID), By Application (Hardware, Software, Services), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025-2034

Plant Tissue Culture Market: Plant Tissue Culture Market Size, Trends and Insights By Crop Type (Banana Plants, Floriculture Plants, Wood Producing Plants, Fruit Plants, Vegetable Plants, Ornamental Plants, Aquatic Plants, Others), By Stage (Explant preparation and Inoculation, Multiplication, Hardening), By Plant Type (Annual Plants, Biennial Plants, Perennial Plants), By Type of Media (Murashige and Skoog Media, Linsmaier and Skoog Media, Others), By Type of Growth Container (Test Tubes and Petri Dishes, Glass Bottles, Plastic Containers), By Application (Agriculture, Research, Gardening and Decoration, Forestry and Botanical Garden), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Cardiac Tissue Engineering Market: Cardiac Tissue Engineering Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Scaffold, Stem Cells), By Product (Heart Valve, Vascular Grafts), By Application (MI, Congenital Heart Disease), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Academics & Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

North America Oral Care Market: North America Oral Care Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Toothbrush, Manual, Electric (Rechargeable), Battery-powered (Non-rechargeable), Others, Toothpaste, Gel, Polish, Paste, Powder, Mouthwash/Rinse, Medicated, Non-medicated, Denture Products, Cleaners, Fixatives, Floss, Others, Dental Accessories, Cosmetic Whitening Products, Fresh Breath Dental Chewing Gum, Tongue Scrapers, Fresh Breath Strips, Others, Oral Irrigators, Mouth Freshener Sprays), By Age Group (Kids, Adults, Geriatric), By Type (Countertop, Cordless), By Application (Home, Dentistry), By Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores &Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Ultomiris Drug Market: Ultomiris Drug Market Size, Trends and Insights By Indication (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)), By End-use (Adult, Pediatric), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

The Canine Orthopedics Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Implants (plates, screws, pins, joint replacements)

Instruments (drills, saws, fixation tools)

Orthopedic Supports & Braces

By Procedure Type

Cruciate Ligament Repair

Hip and Elbow Dysplasia Treatment

Fracture Repair and Trauma Surgery

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Veterinary Research Institutes

Pet Rehabilitation & Therapy Centers

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Canine Orthopedics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Canine Orthopedics Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Canine Orthopedics Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Canine Orthopedics Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Canine Orthopedics Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Canine Orthopedics Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Canine Orthopedics Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Canine Orthopedics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Canine Orthopedics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Canine Orthopedics Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Canine Orthopedics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Canine Orthopedics Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Canine Orthopedics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

Reasons to Purchase Canine Orthopedics Market Report

Canine Orthopedics Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Canine Orthopedics Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Canine Orthopedics Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Canine Orthopedics Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Canine Orthopedics market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Canine Orthopedics Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Canine Orthopedics market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Canine Orthopedics market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Canine Orthopedics market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Canine Orthopedics industry.

Managers in the Canine Orthopedics sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Canine Orthopedics market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Canine Orthopedics products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Canine Orthopedics Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Canine Orthopedics Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/canine-orthopedics-market/