Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2025 has been published





Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

13 August 2025 at 8:00 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January-June 2025 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2025 has been published.

The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC

Additional information:

Kai Koskela, Managing Director

Savings Banks Union Coop

kai.koskela@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 549 0430

Mervi Luurila, Managing Director

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

mervi.luurila@saastopankki.fi

+358 50 341 1196

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.





