Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2025 has been published

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
Stock Exchange Release
13 August 2025 at 8:00 am (CET +1)
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January-June 2025 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2025 has been published.
The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.
CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC
Additional information:
Kai Koskela, Managing Director
Savings Banks Union Coop
kai.koskela@saastopankki.fi
+358 40 549 0430
Mervi Luurila, Managing Director
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
mervi.luurila@saastopankki.fi
+358 50 341 1196
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.
Attachments
- Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plcs half-year report 1 January-30 June 2025
- Savings Banks Group's Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2025 (1)
- Savings Banks Amalgamation's Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2025