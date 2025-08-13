Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2025 has been published

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

13 August 2025 at 8:00 am (CET +1)

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2025 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2025 has been published.

The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.

SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Additional information:

Kai Koskela, Managing Director

Savings Banks Union Coop

kai.koskela@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 549 0430

Tero Kangas, Managing Director

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

tero.kangas@saastopankki.fi

+358 50 420 1022

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.

