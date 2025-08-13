Notice of convening the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

On 13 August 2025, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group or AB “Ignitis grupė”), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, decided to convene the General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – GM) of the Group.

The GM will be held on 10 September 2025, at 16:00 (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 15:00 and closes at 15:45 (Vilnius time).

The agenda for the GM, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:

agreement to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated interim management report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025;

approval of the set of interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025;

allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the period ended 30 June 2025, which is shorter than the financial year.



Submission of comments and proposals of the Group’s Supervisory Board to the AGM

Having heard the information provided by the CEO and the Management Board of the Group and taking into account the independent auditor’s (“KPMG Baltics”, UAB) report and the activity report of the Audit Committee of the Group, the Supervisory Board of the Group submits the following proposals to the GM:

to agree to the consolidated interim management report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025;

to approve the set of interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025;

to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.683 per ordinary registered share of AB “Ignitis grupė” to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” and pay dividends of EUR 49,441,659.68 in total to the shareholders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.



Detailed information about the GM, draft resolutions and other relevant matters is provided in the attached notice of the GM.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt



Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt



