Aurelija Geležiūnė elected to Management Board of AB Artea bankas

On 12 August 2025, the Bank's Supervisory Council elected Aurelija Geležiūnė as a new member of the Bank's Management Board, who will take up her duties as a member of the Management Board subject to the approval of the supervisory authority.

This change in the composition of the Bank's Management Board is related to the strengthening of the compliance function within the Bank, as well as to the election of new member to replace the resigned member in March 2025, which was announced on 14 March 2025.

Aurelija Geležiūnė currently is head of Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division of the Bank and is covering Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) function.

Additional information:

Oksana Balsienė

Head of HR

oksana.balsiene@artea.lt , +370 610 44447