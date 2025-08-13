Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®

13 August 2025

Company Announcement number 66/2025

Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®


Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®.

The new bonds will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rateSeriesCurrencyInterest rate floorInterest marginInitial coupon*AmortisationConventionMaturity
NIBOR 3M16GNOK0.00%TBA4.80%BulletActual/36001-10-2028
STIBOR 3M15GSEK0.00%TBA2.60%BulletActual/actual01-10-2029

*)  The initial coupon applies until 01-10-2025.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

