13 August 2025

Company Announcement number 66/2025

Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®





Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3®.

The new bonds will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rate Series Currency Interest rate floor Interest margin Initial coupon* Amortisation Convention Maturity NIBOR 3M 16G NOK 0.00% TBA 4.80% Bullet Actual/360 01-10-2028 STIBOR 3M 15G SEK 0.00% TBA 2.60% Bullet Actual/actual 01-10-2029

*) The initial coupon applies until 01-10-2025.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

