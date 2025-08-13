Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Market Report 2025, with Leading Suppliers and Industry Potential

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Specialty Tapes is a thriving market, already commanding 15% of the tapes sector and boasts a diverse range of specialty constructions and applications. Its unique capabilities of integrating a broad range of materials and various formats are what make specialty tapes an exciting market to watch out for with its customized solutions in a broad range of applications.

New adhesive solutions are constantly being formulated to perform in extreme environmental conditions. Specialty Tapes' largest end-user applications globally, include electronics, medical, automotive and white goods, and specialty tapes are on the rise in other applications.

The report dives into the trends in the specialty pressure-sensitive tapes industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, the share lookout not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.

Finally, the report concludes with a list of leading companies/ suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

This new edition is expanded and includes additional information for packaging tapes, masking tapes and consumer/office tapes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Pressure-Sensitive Tapes - Market Structure & Segmentation

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Value Chain

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.4 Pressure-sensitive Tape Market by Material

4. Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes

4.1 Market Structure and Value Chain

4.2 Global Market Segmentation - Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes

4.3 Global Specialty Tape Market Trends

4.4 Market Summary

5. European Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Markets

5.1 Market Structure and Value Chain

5.2 European Market Segmentation - Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes

5.3 European Specialty Tapes Market Trends

5.4 Market Summary

6. North American Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Markets

6.1 Market Structure and Value Chain

6.2 North American Market Segmentation - Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes

6.3 North American Specialty Tapes Market Trends

6.4 Market Summary

7. Asian Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tape Markets

7.1 Market Structure and Value Chain

7.2 Asian Market Segmentation - Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes

7.3 Asian Specialty Tapes Market Trends

7.4 Market Summary

8. South American Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Markets

8.1 Market Structure and Value Chain

8.2 South American Market Segmentation - Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes

8.3 South American Specialty Tapes Market Trends

8.4 Market Summary

9. Africa & Middle East Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Markets

9.1 Market Structure and Value Chain

9.2 Africa & Middle East Market Segmentation - Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes

9.3 Africa & Middle East Specialty Tapes Market Trends

9.4 Market Summary

10. Packaging Tapes

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Global Market Overview for Packaging Tapes by Region

10.3 Tape Materials

11. Masking Tapes

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Global Market Overview for Masking Tapes by Region

11.3 Tape Materials

12. Consumer Tapes

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Global Market Overview for Consumer/Office Tapes by Region

12.3 Tape Materials

13. Market Challenges and Influences

13.1 Market Influences

13.2 Raw Material Prices

13.3 Growth Drivers and Market Forecast

14. Company Directory

14.1 Adhesive Tape Manufacturers

14.2 Adhesive Suppliers

14.3 Tape Material Suppliers

