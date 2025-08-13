Quantum Technology Market Report 2025 | Collective Market to Reach $99.34 Billion by 2035 - Technology, Market Forces, Competitive Landscape, and Key Players from IBM to Emerging Startups

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Technology Market by Computing, Communications, Imaging, Security, Sensing, Modeling and Simulation 2025 - 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the burgeoning quantum technology sector. It presents a detailed examination and forecasts for the market from 2025 through 2035, projecting the collective market to reach $99.34 billion by 2035.

The study explores the core branches of quantum technology, covering quantum computing, quantum cryptography and communications, quantum sensing and imaging, quantum dot particles, quantum cascade lasers, and quantum magnetometers.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the entire quantum ecosystem, assessing the technology framework, value chain, market drivers, and challenges. It also features a thorough review of the competitive and patent landscapes, alongside profiles of key industry players, from established corporations like IBM, Google, and Microsoft to numerous start-up companies.

Forecasts are segmented globally and regionally, with further breakdowns by technology, application, and industry verticals. A specific deep-dive analysis of the South Korean market is also included, highlighting its strategic initiatives and growth outlook.

Quantum technology represents a fundamental shift in how we process information and secure communications, making it critically important for professionals and investors in the ICT industry. Unlike classical computing, which relies on bits representing either 0 or 1, quantum technology uses qubits that can exist in multiple states simultaneously.

This capability unlocks unprecedented computational power, enabling the solution of complex problems currently intractable for even the most powerful supercomputers. For the ICT industry, this translates into transformative advancements in areas like drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, and artificial intelligence, creating entirely new markets and disrupting existing ones.

Furthermore, quantum technology is set to redefine cybersecurity. The immense power of quantum computers will render much of today's encryption obsolete, posing a significant threat to secure communications and data integrity across the global ICT infrastructure. Conversely, quantum cryptography offers a new paradigm of security, with systems like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) promising virtually unhackable communication channels.

For professionals and investors, understanding this dual-edged disruption is not just advantageous; it is essential for strategic survival and growth. This report is a vital tool in that endeavor because it moves beyond theoretical concepts to provide a detailed, data-driven roadmap of the commercial landscape.

It offers granular market forecasts through 2035, identifying which segments (from quantum computing to sensing and security) are poised for the most significant growth. By analyzing the competitive ecosystem, patent landscape, and key players, the report equips decision-makers with the intelligence needed to navigate risks, identify high-potential investment opportunities, and formulate strategies to harness the quantum revolution rather than be overtaken by it. In essence, the report provides the critical business insights necessary to capitalize on one of the most profound technological shifts of our time.

Target Audience

This report is designed for strategic decision-makers, technology experts, and investment professionals who need to understand the commercial landscape and future trajectory of quantum technologies. The ideal reader would include:

Corporate Leaders (CEOs, CTOs, VPs of Strategy): In sectors such as telecommunications, defense, aerospace, healthcare, finance, automotive, and manufacturing, who are responsible for long-term technology roadmaps and assessing disruptive threats and opportunities.

In sectors such as telecommunications, defense, aerospace, healthcare, finance, automotive, and manufacturing, who are responsible for long-term technology roadmaps and assessing disruptive threats and opportunities. R&D Directors and Product Managers: Who are tasked with developing next-generation products and need to understand the capabilities and commercial readiness of various quantum technologies.

Who are tasked with developing next-generation products and need to understand the capabilities and commercial readiness of various quantum technologies. Investment Analysts and Venture Capitalists: Who are evaluating investment opportunities in emerging technology sectors and require detailed market sizing, forecasts, and competitive intelligence to identify promising companies and segments.

Who are evaluating investment opportunities in emerging technology sectors and require detailed market sizing, forecasts, and competitive intelligence to identify promising companies and segments. Government and Defense Officials: In agencies focused on national security, intelligence, and scientific advancement, who need to comprehend the strategic implications of quantum supremacy, particularly in cryptography and sensing.

In agencies focused on national security, intelligence, and scientific advancement, who need to comprehend the strategic implications of quantum supremacy, particularly in cryptography and sensing. Semiconductor and Hardware Companies: Who are part of the quantum supply chain and need to align their product development with the demands of quantum computing and sensing hardware.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Understanding Quantum Technology

2.2 Quantum Technology Branches

2.3 Quantum Technology Science

2.4 Superposition and Entanglement

2.5 Decoherence and Squeezed States

2.6 Quantum Control and Security

2.7 Virtualization

2.8 Quantum Technology Value Chain

2.9 Quantum Technology Market Factors

2.10 Impact of COVID-19

2.11 Quantum Technology Patent Landscape

2.12 Quantum Technology Competitive Landscape

2.13 Key Industry Development

3.0 Quantum Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Quantum Computing

3.2 Quantum Cryptography Communication

3.3 Quantum Sensing and Imaging

3.4 Quantum Dots Particles

3.5 Quantum Cascade Laser

3.6 Quantum Magnetometer

3.7 Quantum Key Distribution

3.8 Quantum Telecommunication

3.9 Quantum Cloud vs. Hybrid Platform

3.10 Quantum 5G Communication

3.11 Quantum 6G Impact

3.12 Quantum Artificial Intelligence

3.13 Quantum AI Technology

3.14 Quantum IoT Technology

3.15 Quantum Edge Network

3.16 Quantum Blockchain

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

4.2 ABB (Keymile)

4.3 Adtech Optics Inc.

4.4 Airbus Group

4.5 Akela Laser Corporation

4.6 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

4.7 Alpes Lasers SA

4.8 Altairnano

4.9 Amgen Inc.

4.10 Qasky

4.11 Anyon Systems Inc.

4.12 AOSense Inc.

4.13 Apple Inc. (InVisage Technologies)

4.14 Biogen Inc.

4.15 Block Engineering

4.16 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

4.17 BT Group

4.18 Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

4.19 Chinese Academy of Sciences

4.20 D-Wave Systems Inc.

4.21 Emerson Electric Corporation

4.22 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.23 Gem Systems

4.24 GeoMetrics Inc.

4.25 Google Inc.

4.26 GWR Instruments Inc.

4.27 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

4.28 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.29 Honeywell International Inc.

4.30 HP Development Company L.P.

4.31 IBM Corporation

4.32 ID Quantique

4.33 Infineon Technologies

4.34 Intel Corporation

4.35 KETS Quantum Security

4.36 KPN

4.37 LG Display Co. Ltd.

4.38 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.39 MagiQ Technologies Inc.

4.40 Marine Magnetics

4.41 McAfee LLC

4.42 Microchip Technology (MicroSemi)

4.43 Microsoft Corporation

4.44 Mirsense

4.45 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

4.46 M-Squared Lasers Limited

4.47 Muquans SAS

4.48 Nanoco Group PLC

4.49 Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH

4.50 Nanosys Inc.

4.51 NEC Corporation

4.52 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

4.53 NN-Labs LLC.

4.54 Nokia Corporation

4.55 NuCrypt

4.56 Ocean NanoTech LLC

4.57 Oki Electric

4.58 Oscilloquartz SA

4.59 OSRAM

4.60 PQ Solutions Limited (Post-Quantum)

4.61 QC Ware Corp.

4.62 QD Laser Co. Inc.

4.63 QinetiQ

4.64 Quantum Circuits Inc.

4.65 Quantum Materials Corp.

4.66 Qubitekk

4.67 Quintessence Labs

4.68 QuSpin

4.69 QxBranch LLC

4.70 RTX Corporation

4.71 Rigetti Computing

4.72 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.73 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (QD Vision Inc.)

4.74 SK Telecom

4.75 STMicroelectronics

4.76 Texas Instruments

4.77 Thorlabs Inc

4.78 Toshiba Corporation

4.79 Tristan Technologies

4.80 Twinleaf

4.81 Universal Quantum Devices

4.82 Volkswagen AG

4.83 Wavelength Electronics Inc.

4.84 ZTE Corporation

4.85 AEGIQ

4.86 Alice&Bob

4.87 Aliro Quantum

4.88 AmberFlux

4.89 AT&T

4.90 BOLTZ.AI

4.91 Boxcat Inc.

4.92 ZEISS (Carl Zeiss AG)

4.93 Classiq

4.94 CogniFrame Inc.

4.95 ColdQuanta Inc. (Infleqtion)

4.96 Entropica Labs

4.97 HRL Laboratories

4.98 Huawei Cloud

4.99 imec

4.100 IQM Quantum Computers

4.101 KEEQuant

4.102 Next Generation Quantum

4.103 QRCrypto SA

4.104 QRDLab

4.105 Quantum Benchmark Labs

4.106 Quantum Brilliance

4.107 Quantum Computing Inc.

4.108 Quantum Machines

4.109 Quantum Thought

4.110 Qubitrium

4.111 QuEra Computing

4.112 Qunnect Inc.

4.113 Tencent Quantum Lab

4.114 Turkcell

5.0 Quantum Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2035

5.1 Global Quantum Technology Market 2025 - 2035

5.2 Quantum Computing Market 2025 - 2035

5.3 Quantum Cryptography Communication Market 2025 - 2035

5.4 Quantum Sensing and Imaging Market 2025 - 2035

5.5 Quantum Dots Market 2025 - 2035

5.6 Quantum Cascade Laser Market 2025 - 2035

5.7 Quantum Magnetometer Market 2025 - 2035

5.8 Quantum Key Distribution Market 2025 - 2035

5.9 Global Quantum Technology Market by Deployment

5.10 Global Quantum Technology Market by Organization / Enterprise

5.11 Global Quantum Technology Market by Connectivity

5.12 Global Quantum Technology Market by Revenue Source

5.13 Quantum AI Market 2025 - 2035

5.14 Quantum IoT Technology Market 2025 - 2035

5.15 Global Quantum Edge Network Market

5.16 Global Quantum Blockchain Market

5.17 Global Quantum Exascale Computing Market

5.18 Regional Quantum Technology Market 2025 - 2035

5.19 Global Telecommunication and Sensing Market 2025 - 2035

5.20 South Korea Market Analysis and Forecast 2025 - 2025

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Quantum Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Workplace Solution Providers

6.18 Enterprise and Government

