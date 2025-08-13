Medical Devices Market Outlook Report 2025-2029 | Navigating Growth and Thriving Through Trumponomics 2.0

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical devices industry was valued at $545.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $801.34 billion in 2029

Companies continue to focus on and invest in new product development to ensure long-term and sustained growth. The cardiovascular devices market attracted significant investments, especially in transcatheter technologies for mitral and tricuspid valves, pulsed field ablation, and bioresorbable scaffolds.



Key market segments, including cardiovascular devices, diabetes care devices, robotics, and clinical-grade wearables, posted double-digit growth on a significantly higher revenue base, while neurology and respiratory devices posted high single-digit growth. Major geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, registered high single-digit growth.



The study period for this analysis is 2022-2029 and the base year is 2024. Some important practice areas include patient monitoring, diabetes care, orthopedic devices, minimally invasive surgeries, ophthalmology, cardiovascular devices, wound care, respiratory, audiology, clinical-grade wearables, neurology, and robotics and navigation systems.



Top predictions for 2025 include the expanding use of clinical-grade wearables across various care settings, surgical robotic companies broadening their applications to enhance growth in precision medicine, improve accessibility, and boost patient outcomes, and AI-enabled predictive maintenance becoming a standard in the medical device servicing market.



Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Medical Devices Industry Predictions: 2024 Forecast Versus Actual

Top Predictions for 2025

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Devices Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Market Segmentation

Global Medical Devices Industry Dashboard

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Forecast Considerations

Growth Environment

Macroeconomic Factors



2025 Global Economic Outlook - Navigating Growth and Thriving Through Trumponomics 2.0

The Global Economy Beat Expectations in 2024, Growing at 3.2%

Trump 2.0 will Drive a Growth Slowdown and Inflationary Pressures

Global Growth will Slow to 2.8%, Avoiding a Recession in 2025; A Weaker China will Weigh on Asia-Pacific Growth

Global Growth will Stabilize at 3.1%, Driven by Extended Tariff-Delay Offers and Government Policy Diplomacy, Leading to a Growth Uptick in Key Markets

Global Macroeconomic Shifts and Resilience Strategies: Technology Integration, R&D, and Agile Production Ecosystems will Ensure Short-term Resilience

Impact of US Tariffs

US Tariffs - 2025 Analysis

US Tariffs - Impact on Medical Device Vendors

US Tariffs - Implications for Key Medical Device Stakeholders

Medical Devices Overall and Segment Revenue Trends, 2024

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Devices

Medical Devices Industry Predictions, 2025

Prediction 1: Pricing Pressure on Medical Devices due to VBP to Ease in China in 2025 and Beyond

Prediction 2: Expanding Use of Clinical-grade Wearables in Different Care Settings will Drive Market Potential, Surpassing $25 Billion in 2025

Prediction 3: Surgical Robotic Companies Broadening Applications and Catalyzing Growth in Precision Medicine, Accessibility, and Patient Outcomes

Prediction 4: AI-enabled Predictive Maintenance will Become Standard in the Medical Devices Servicing Market

Prediction 5: Remote Patient Monitoring Ecosystems will Outperform Standalone Devices

Top 5 Medical Device Segments: 2025 Outlook



Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook, 2025

Cardiovascular Devices - 2025 Market Snapshot

Cardiovascular Devices - Companies to Watch

Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, 2025

Orthopedic Devices - 2025 Market Snapshot

Orthopedic Devices - Companies to Watch

Clinical-grade Wearables Market Outlook, 2025

Clinical-grade Wearables - 2025 Market Snapshot

Clinical-grade Wearables - Companies to Watch

Robotics and Navigation Systems Market Outlook, 2025

Robotics and Navigation Systems - 2025 Market Snapshot

Robotics and Navigation Systems - Companies to Watch

Wound Care Market Outlook, 2025

Wound Care - 2025 Market Snapshot

Wound Care - Companies to Watch

Medical Devices Industry Regional Predictions, 2025

Revenue Forecast by Region: Key Demand Drivers

Medical Devices Industry Analysis: North America

Key Implications: US Tariffs on Medical Devices

Medical Devices Industry Analysis: Europe

Medical Devices Industry Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Medical Devices Industry Analysis: Latin America and the Middle East and Africa

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-enabled Medical Devices

Growth Opportunity 2: Telesurgery

Growth Opportunity 3: Workflow Automation

Growth Opportunity 4: Hospital at Home

Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

