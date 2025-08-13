Medical Devices Market Outlook Report 2025-2029 | Navigating Growth and Thriving Through Trumponomics 2.0

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical devices industry was valued at $545.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $801.34 billion in 2029
Companies continue to focus on and invest in new product development to ensure long-term and sustained growth. The cardiovascular devices market attracted significant investments, especially in transcatheter technologies for mitral and tricuspid valves, pulsed field ablation, and bioresorbable scaffolds.
Key market segments, including cardiovascular devices, diabetes care devices, robotics, and clinical-grade wearables, posted double-digit growth on a significantly higher revenue base, while neurology and respiratory devices posted high single-digit growth. Major geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, registered high single-digit growth.
The study period for this analysis is 2022-2029 and the base year is 2024. Some important practice areas include patient monitoring, diabetes care, orthopedic devices, minimally invasive surgeries, ophthalmology, cardiovascular devices, wound care, respiratory, audiology, clinical-grade wearables, neurology, and robotics and navigation systems.
Top predictions for 2025 include the expanding use of clinical-grade wearables across various care settings, surgical robotic companies broadening their applications to enhance growth in precision medicine, improve accessibility, and boost patient outcomes, and AI-enabled predictive maintenance becoming a standard in the medical device servicing market.
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Medical Devices Industry Predictions: 2024 Forecast Versus Actual
- Top Predictions for 2025
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Devices Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Market Segmentation
- Global Medical Devices Industry Dashboard
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Forecast Considerations
- Growth Environment
Macroeconomic Factors
2025 Global Economic Outlook - Navigating Growth and Thriving Through Trumponomics 2.0
- The Global Economy Beat Expectations in 2024, Growing at 3.2%
- Trump 2.0 will Drive a Growth Slowdown and Inflationary Pressures
- Global Growth will Slow to 2.8%, Avoiding a Recession in 2025; A Weaker China will Weigh on Asia-Pacific Growth
- Global Growth will Stabilize at 3.1%, Driven by Extended Tariff-Delay Offers and Government Policy Diplomacy, Leading to a Growth Uptick in Key Markets
- Global Macroeconomic Shifts and Resilience Strategies: Technology Integration, R&D, and Agile Production Ecosystems will Ensure Short-term Resilience
Impact of US Tariffs
- US Tariffs - 2025 Analysis
- US Tariffs - Impact on Medical Device Vendors
- US Tariffs - Implications for Key Medical Device Stakeholders
Medical Devices Overall and Segment Revenue Trends, 2024
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Devices
Medical Devices Industry Predictions, 2025
- Prediction 1: Pricing Pressure on Medical Devices due to VBP to Ease in China in 2025 and Beyond
- Prediction 2: Expanding Use of Clinical-grade Wearables in Different Care Settings will Drive Market Potential, Surpassing $25 Billion in 2025
- Prediction 3: Surgical Robotic Companies Broadening Applications and Catalyzing Growth in Precision Medicine, Accessibility, and Patient Outcomes
- Prediction 4: AI-enabled Predictive Maintenance will Become Standard in the Medical Devices Servicing Market
- Prediction 5: Remote Patient Monitoring Ecosystems will Outperform Standalone Devices
Top 5 Medical Device Segments: 2025 Outlook
Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook, 2025
- Cardiovascular Devices - 2025 Market Snapshot
- Cardiovascular Devices - Companies to Watch
Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, 2025
- Orthopedic Devices - 2025 Market Snapshot
- Orthopedic Devices - Companies to Watch
Clinical-grade Wearables Market Outlook, 2025
- Clinical-grade Wearables - 2025 Market Snapshot
- Clinical-grade Wearables - Companies to Watch
Robotics and Navigation Systems Market Outlook, 2025
- Robotics and Navigation Systems - 2025 Market Snapshot
- Robotics and Navigation Systems - Companies to Watch
Wound Care Market Outlook, 2025
- Wound Care - 2025 Market Snapshot
- Wound Care - Companies to Watch
Medical Devices Industry Regional Predictions, 2025
- Revenue Forecast by Region: Key Demand Drivers
- Medical Devices Industry Analysis: North America
- Key Implications: US Tariffs on Medical Devices
- Medical Devices Industry Analysis: Europe
- Medical Devices Industry Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Medical Devices Industry Analysis: Latin America and the Middle East and Africa
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI-enabled Medical Devices
- Growth Opportunity 2: Telesurgery
- Growth Opportunity 3: Workflow Automation
- Growth Opportunity 4: Hospital at Home
Conclusions
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
