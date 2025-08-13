China Automotive Industry Outlook Report 2025 | Vehicle Replacement & Industry Upgrades, Electrification & Autonomous Driving, and Resource Sharing Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the automotive industry in China, with a focus on passenger vehicles (PVs). The segments covered include vans, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), and cross vehicles. The study also assesses China's electric vehicle (EV) sector, including the charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.



China's automotive industry continues to grow, expanding from 26.1 million units in 2023 to 27.6 million units in 2024. A GDP growth of 5% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, the Chinese government's subsidies to scrap old vehicles and buy new ones, and the rise of Chinese domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have all strengthened sales. However, global geopolitical issues disrupt business activities, affecting the economy and consumer sensitivity, resulting in relative uncertainty and spending conservation in 2025.



The report examines the factors driving and restraining this industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.

This report provides the total size of the Chinese automotive industry and historical and forecast data from 2019 to 2025. It also offers the following:

Highlights of the Chinese automotive industry in 2024 and trends for 2025

Analysis by segment, including the vehicle and powertrain subsegments

Analysis of the rise of Chinese domestic brands

Growth Opportunity Universe

Replacement of Old Vehicles and Upgrade of the Automotive Industry

Electrification, Connected, and Autonomous Driving Vehicles

Resource Sharing

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Definitions

The 2024 Chinese Automotive Market: Forecast vs. Actual

2025: Top 5 Predictions

Important Regulations and Mandates

Key OEM Activities

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on China's Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Segmentation

Macroeconomic Factors

Strategic Imperatives in Global Economy

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Top 10 Trends for 2025

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Trend 1: Global GDP Growth

Growth Opportunity 1: Global GDP Growth

Trend 2: Inflation and Interest Rates

Growth Opportunity 2: Inflation and Interest Rates

Trend 3: Oil Markets

Growth Opportunity 3: Oil Markets

Trend 4: Labor Market

Growth Opportunity 4: Labor Market

Trend 5: US Dollar and Gold

Growth Opportunity 5: US Dollar and Gold

Trend 6: North America

Growth Opportunity 6: North America

Trend 7: Latin America

Growth Opportunity 7: Latin America

Trend 8: Western Europe

Growth Opportunity 8: Western Europe

Trend 9: Middle East

Growth Opportunity 9: Middle East

Trend 10: Asia

Growth Opportunity 10: Asia

Trends

Top Trends that Drove the Chinese Automotive Industry in 2024

Trend 1: Government Encouragement of Replacement of Old Vehicles

Trend 2: Automotive Industry Upgrades

Trend 3: Successful Transformation of Chinese Domestic OEMs

Regional Analysis



Growth Metrics

Consumption Indicators, 2024

Key Findings, 2024

Findings by Segment, 2024

Unit Shipment Forecast

PV Sales Trends, 2019-2024

Industry Share Analysis

PV Segment Outlook, 2025

Sedans

SUVs

MPVs

Cross

EV Segment Outlook, 2025

BEVs

PHEVs

Public EV Charging Points



EV Battery Swap Stations

Conclusions

Outlook

