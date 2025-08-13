Ireland Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2025 | A $387 Million Market by 2029 - Gamification and Strategic Partnerships Fuel Evolution

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Ireland is expected to grow by 15.1% on annual basis to reach US$239.5 million in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 16.9% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.7% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$208.0 million in 2024 to reach US$387.0 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Ireland. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.





The loyalty program landscape in Ireland is undergoing a transformative shift driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer expectations. Businesses are leveraging digital integration to enhance customer engagement, with innovations such as Maxol's Fuel Pay-enabled loyalty app paving the way for seamless rewards experiences. Personalization has become a key differentiator, exemplified by IKEA's targeted rewards program, which caters to individual preferences and fosters deeper customer connections. Meanwhile, multi-tiered loyalty programs, like those offered by Brown Thomas, provide escalating benefits that strengthen relationships with high-value customers while encouraging increased spending.



Gamification is emerging as a dynamic tool to boost interaction, as seen in KFC's "Rewards Arcade," which taps into consumers' competitive instincts to make loyalty participation enjoyable and engaging. Furthermore, strategic partnerships, such as Aer Lingus' collaborations with global airlines, are expanding the value proposition of loyalty programs by offering diverse benefits that resonate with broader customer bases.

These trends highlight a pivotal evolution in Ireland's loyalty sector, where businesses prioritize innovation, personalization, and collaboration to retain and attract customers. Over the next few years, the focus on digital transformation, sustainability, and customer-centric approaches will intensify, creating more robust and compelling loyalty ecosystems. Businesses that adapt to these trends effectively will enhance customer retention and gain a competitive edge in Ireland's increasingly dynamic marketplace.

Competitive Landscape of Ireland's Loyalty Program Market



Ireland's loyalty program market is marked by moderate to high competitive intensity, with dominance by established players in key sectors such as retail, financial services, and fuel. Programs like Tesco Clubcard and SuperValu Real Rewards lead the grocery sector, while Aer Lingus' AerClub commands a significant presence in travel. Banks such as AIB and Bank of Ireland further amplify competition with co-branded credit card rewards. Meanwhile, niche players like Applegreen carve out space with targeted offerings in specific segments. Despite the market's fragmentation, a few dominant players retain control of critical sectors, leveraging advanced technology and vast customer insights to strengthen their position.



Over the next 2-4 years, the competitive landscape in Ireland's loyalty market is expected to evolve, with increasing consolidation likely as smaller players struggle to scale amidst the dominance of major brands. Technological advancements, particularly in AI and machine learning, will drive differentiation, as seen in Tesco's use of AI to tailor offers. Simultaneously, startups and SMEs offering niche or subscription-based solutions, such as Applegreen's fuel rewards, are anticipated to grow by addressing specialized customer needs. Sustainability will also become a defining factor, with eco-conscious initiatives like SuperValu's rewards for reducing plastic waste appealing to a growing environmentally aware consumer base. Businesses adapting to these dynamics are poised to maintain competitive advantages in a shifting market.



Competitive Intensity: A Highly Contested Space

The loyalty program market in Ireland is characterized by moderate to high competitive intensity. Established players dominate key sectors such as retail, financial services, and fuel, creating a challenging environment for smaller or new entrants.For instance, Tesco's Clubcard and SuperValu's Real Rewards have significant penetration in grocery retail, while Aer Lingus' AerClub has a strong presence in the travel sector. These programs have built loyal customer bases through consistent innovation and value propositions.

Key Players in Ireland's Loyalty Market

Tesco Clubcard, SuperValu Real Rewards, and Dunnes Stores Value Club dominate the loyalty program landscape in the retail sector. These programs leverage broad customer bases and advanced analytics to deliver personalized rewards and retain loyalty.

Banks such as AIB and Bank of Ireland play a significant role through credit card-linked rewards programs. These institutions often partner with retailers and service providers to offer co-branded loyalty initiatives, expanding their reach and appeal.

Smaller players like Applegreen in the fuel sector and niche businesses in hospitality and dining also contribute to the ecosystem. These programs cater to specific customer needs, providing targeted rewards in exchange for consumer loyalty.

Market Structure: Fragmented with Dominant Players

Ireland's loyalty market consists of multinational corporations and local businesses. While large retailers such as Tesco and SuperValu dominate the space, a vibrant ecosystem of smaller players focuses on niche segments like dining, beauty, and hospitality. This diversity creates opportunities for innovation and differentiation.

Major retailers hold significant market share due to their established programs and expansive customer bases. Tesco Clubcard and SuperValu Real Rewards are prime examples of widely used programs. These players often leverage advanced technology and deep customer insights to maintain their competitive edge.

Banks such as AIB and Bank of Ireland intensify competition through credit card-linked rewards programs. These programs often involve partnerships with retail brands, offering customers more value through joint initiatives. This strengthens their position in the loyalty market by appealing to a broad consumer base.

Despite fragmentation, a few dominant players control key sectors like grocery and banking. These businesses command a large share of consumer loyalty spending, making it challenging for smaller players to scale. However, niche players continue to thrive by addressing specific customer needs.

Leverage Gamification to Boost Customer Interaction

To enhance customer engagement, businesses are adding gamification elements to their loyalty programs, such as challenges, leaderboards, and rewards for completing specific actions. For instance, KFC's "Rewards Arcade" in Ireland incorporates gamified elements to make the loyalty experience more engaging.

Gamification leverages consumers' desire for competition and achievement, making loyalty programs more engaging and enjoyable.

Gamification is expected to become more prevalent, leading to higher levels of customer interaction and loyalty.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $239.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $387 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Ireland

Scope



Ireland Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Ireland

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Ireland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Ireland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Ireland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Ireland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Ireland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

