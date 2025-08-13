Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Global Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2024-2028 with 2023 as the Base Year - Cloud-First Strategies and Hybrid Work Models Propel SASE Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Access Service Edge Growth Opportunities Global, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue estimate for the base year 2023 for the Secure Access Service Edge market is $2.96 billion, with a CAGR of 20.1% for the study period 2024-2028 across the SASE market.

The 2025 SASE market study examines the evolving landscape of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), highlighting cloud-first strategies and hybrid work models as key drivers of adoption. The report analyzes the market's transition from fragmented networking and security solutions to fully converged, AI-driven platforms that enhance security, connectivity, and operational efficiency.



Key findings indicate that SASE revenue will grow at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2024 to 2029, driven by zero trust security adoption, cloud migration, and AI-powered threat prevention. The study identifies North America as the dominant market, with APAC emerging as the fastest-growing region due to regulatory-driven cloud security demand.



Challenges such as stakeholder alignment, regulatory compliance, and ROI justification delay full-scale adoption, particularly in highly regulated industries. However, the rise of managed SASE services from MSSPs and telecom providers is lowering barriers for mid-market enterprises.



The study also examines competitive dynamics, highlighting key players like Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Cato Networks, Versa Networks, and Zscaler. Future growth will hinge on AI-driven security automation, multi-cloud networking, and industry-specific SASE solutions.



This report provides actionable insights for enterprises, service providers, and vendors seeking to capitalize on the SASE market's transformational potential.



Scope of Analysis

The study covers vendors that provide a converged SASE platform and vendors offering SASE products/components that enable SASE architecture via service chaining within the Secure Access Service Edge market.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Battery Value Chain

Disruptive Technologies



AI-Driven Threat Intelligence and Automation in the SASE solutions market.



Why



AI-powered security enables real-time threat detection, automated response, and proactive risk mitigation, reducing reliance on manual intervention across SASE solutions. AIOps significantly improves network performance, security posture, and operational efficiency by automating issue detection and resolution within the Secure Access Service Edge market. Zero trust models demand continuous AI-driven risk assessment to dynamically adapt access controls based on user behavior and threat intelligence in the SASE market.



Analyst Perspective



Vendors must integrate AI and machine learning across SASE solutions to enhance security, automate responses, and improve predictive analytics in the Secure Access Service Edge market. AIOps adoption will become a key differentiator, reducing costs, minimizing downtime, and ensuring seamless security operations at scale within the SASE solutions market.



Industry Convergence



Multi-Cloud, Multi-Vendor SASE Evolution in the Secure Access Service Edge market.



Why



Enterprises are moving toward multi-cloud SASE architectures to avoid vendor lock-in and enable seamless integration across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and private clouds. Hybrid SASE models allow organizations to gradually transition from legacy infrastructure while maintaining critical on-premises security functions within the SASE market. Organizations require open APIs, policy orchestration, and vendor interoperability to ensure consistent security and network policies across cloud and on-premises environments in SASE solutions.



Analyst Perspective



Vendors must provide modular, cloud-agnostic SASE platforms that prioritize security and networking solutions for greater flexibility and scalability in the Secure Access Service Edge market. Enterprises will prioritize SASE solutions that offer customizable development models, supporting both fully converged and hybrid architectures based on individual needs.



Geopolitical Chaos



Data Localization and Compliance Pressures in the Secure Access Service Edge market.



Why



Stricter data sovereignty laws, such as GDPR, India's DPD Act, and US state-level regulations, are forcing enterprises to rethink SASE deployment strategies to ensure compliance. Highly regulated industries including finance, healthcare, and government demand localized SASE deployments with on-premises security controls to protect sensitive data in the SASE market. Organizations require regional PoPs and sovereign cloud instances to maintain low latency, data residency compliance, and secure access across multiple jurisdictions in SASE solutions.



Analyst Perspective



Vendors must expand localized SASE deployments, regional PoPs, and sovereign cloud architectures to comply with evolving regulatory frameworks in the Secure Access Service Edge market. Compliance-driven SASE solutions will be a major factor in vendor selection, as enterprises seek border governance solutions to meet various compliance requirements, particularly in highly regulated industries and regions with strict localization mandates within the SASE solutions market.

Full SASE Revenue Recognition Criteria

A vendor's SASE revenue is recognized only if it provides a fully integrated networking and security solution under a single platform, including:

SD-WAN (networking)

ZTA (zero trust network access)

Security Services (FWaaS, SWG, CASB)

Exclusions from SASE Revenue Recognition

Vendors offering only security services (SSE) without SD-WAN do not qualify as full SASE vendors within the Secure Access Service Edge market.

Revenue from multi-vendor implementations (where SD-WAN and security services come from different providers) is not counted, as it falls under the partnership model rather than a unified SASE approach.

Additional Security Services

Security features like CASB, DLP, ATP, and RBI are included in the revenue count only if they are delivered by the same SASE vendor as part of a single, integrated solution in the Secure Access Service Edge market.

The study provides insights into the global SASE solutions market landscape with a regional breakdown of North America (NA), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).

It also provides insights into small, medium, and large enterprises in the SASE market.

Growth Drivers

Hybrid work and workforce mobility continue to drive demand for secure, low-latency connectivity in the SASE market.

Cloud migration, multi-cloud adoption, and AI-driven applications accelerate the need for modern networking and security architectures in the SASE solutions market.

Cybersecurity threats and regulatory pressures drive the need for AI-enhanced threat prevention and compliance in the Secure Access Service Edge market.

The shift toward fully converged, cloud-native SASE solutions accelerates as enterprises prioritize security effectiveness, operational efficiency, and cost optimization in the SASE market.

Expanding IoT, edge computing, and 5G adoption require seamless security and networking for distributed environments in the SASE solutions market.

Growth Restraints

Complexity of stakeholder alignment slows down Secure Access Service Edge market adoption.

Market confusion and lack of technical expertise among channel partners slows down SASE adoption in the SASE solutions market.

Regulatory and data sovereignty concerns hinder cloud-native SASE adoption in the Secure Access Service Edge market.

Budget constraints and uncertain ROI perceptions delay large-scale investments in the SASE market.

Security efficacy concerns and vendor differentiation challenges affect enterprise confidence in the Secure Access Service Edge market

Key Competitors

Barracuda Networks

Cato Networks

Check Point

Cisco

Claro Empresas

Fortinet

Juniper Networks

HPE Aruba (Silver Peak)

NetSkope

Orange Cyberdefense

Palo Alto Networks

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity

Sangfor

Singtel

Stormshield

Tata Communications

Versa Networks

VMware

Zscaler

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Definition - SASE

Key SASE Services

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in SASE Sector

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SASE Industry

Ecosystem in SASE Sector

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the SASE Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Company Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Regional Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Insights for CISOs

SASE Deployment Models: Service Chaining vs. Converged Platform

The Distributed Workforce and the New Network Perimeter

Cloud Migration Acceleration and Security Challenges

Vendor Consolidation and the Need for Unified Security & Networking

Challenges, Trends, and Recommendations for CISOs in 2025

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-Powered Threat Prevention and Autonomous Security

Growth Opportunity 2: Growth of Managed and Professional Security Services MSSPs & Telcos

Growth Opportunity 3: Edge Computing and Secure IoT Expansion

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

