Open TEDA: North China's Tianjin nurtures global hub for international cooperation, investment

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of China's first national-level economic and technological development zones, Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA) has delivered remarkable results over 40 years of opening up.

By the end of 2023, it had attracted 1,720 foreign-invested enterprises from 97 countries and regions, including 124 Fortune Global 500 companies. With actually utilized foreign capital totaling 70 billion U.S. dollars, TEDA contributes nearly one-third of Tianjin's import and export volume.

From early entries of multinational giants like Motorola and Toyota to the recent launch of new projects by INEOS and Mars, foreign-invested enterprises now account for nearly half of TEDA's GDP and over 70 percent of its industrial output.

A standout example of its global reach is the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, hailed as a model for international collaboration. Over eight years, enterprises in this zone have invested 4.45 billion U.S. dollars overseas, with operations spanning all five continents.

Leveraging platforms such as the free trade zone and comprehensive bonded zone, TEDA has replicated and scaled 110 reform initiatives, solidifying its role as a core gateway for northern Chinese enterprises to expand globally.

Rooted in its open DNA of "walking alongside giants," TEDA is set to script new chapters in international cooperation.

Source: Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA)