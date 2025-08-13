AirSculpt Technologies Announces Participation in Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) (“AirSculpt” or the “Company”), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced that the Company will participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference being held virtually from August 20 to 21, 2025. Management will meet with investors throughout both days and host a presentation at 10:00am ET on Wednesday, August 20. The presentation will be webcast live at https://investors.airsculpt.com. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available for 90 days.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

Investor Contact

Allison Malkin

ICR, Inc.

airsculpt@icrinc.com