Tower Semiconductor Launches 2025 Technical Global Symposium Series

Premier events in Shanghai and Santa Clara will showcase Tower’s latest technologies and expertise, with sessions by senior leaders and engineers, allowing networking with peers and Tower experts

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, August 13, 2025 - Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced the launch of its 2025 Technical Global Symposium (TGS) – the company’s flagship annual technology and innovation event series. This year’s symposiums will be held September 16, 2025, in Shanghai, China and November 18, 2025, in Santa Clara, California.

Events will explore key market megatrends in AI, high-speed connectivity, and other rapidly advancing domains, highlighting Tower’s capabilities and technology platforms that enable customers to deliver high-performance connectivity, power-efficient architectures, and advanced imaging solutions. Attendees will gain insight into how Tower’s technologies and design enablement services can accelerate development, strengthen product differentiation, and create measurable market value.

Highlights of the events include:

Keynote by Russell Ellwanger, CEO of Tower Semiconductor, sharing the company’s vision for the future and its commitment to driving growth in close partnership with customers.

Expert-led technical deep dives into Tower’s industry-leading solutions in Silicon Photonics, SiGe, RF SOI, power management, image sensors, and advanced display technologies – along with its comprehensive design enablement ecosystem.

Exclusive guest sessions from global technology leaders, providing inside perspectives on breakthroughs in AI innovation and optical communications.

High-value networking opportunities with Tower’s senior executives, domain experts, and industry peers – enabling collaborations that drive the next wave of semiconductor innovation.

Registration for TGS China event is now open: click here to register

For additional information, agenda, and registration, please visit the event page here.

