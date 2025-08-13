Technology Trends and Opportunity Analysis Report 2025 | Focus on Neuromorphic Computing, Zero-trust Security, Voice User Interfaces, Decentralized Internet, and AI Avatars

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series - Technology (3rd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This trend opportunity profile explores emerging digital technologies globally, highlighting key trends across industries including ICT, business and financial services, health and medicine, aerospace and defense, and retail. It identifies opportunities in sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, decentralized systems, and human-computer interaction.



The profiles spotlight medium-to-long-term trends transforming business growth, including neuromorphic computing, which enhances AI and edge computing through brain-inspired processing, supporting rapid decision-making and sensor processing. Zero-trust security is becoming essential as cyber threats grow, reinforcing continuous verification and access control strategies.

Voice user interfaces (VUIs) are expanding across smart homes, as well as the healthcare and automotive sectors, enabling intuitive interactions. The decentralized internet, built on blockchain, fosters secure and censorship-resistant networks, facilitating decentralized finance and content distribution. AI avatars, leveraging natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), are driving engagement in education, customer service, and digital content creation.



Key Topics Covered:



Trend Opportunity Profiles

Digital Trust

Neuromorphic Computing

Zero-Trust Security

Voice User Interface

Decentralized Internet

AI Avatars

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

Growth Opportunity Universe

Managed Security Service Providers MSSPs

