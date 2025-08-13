Counter-UAS Solutions Company Radar Report 2025 | Anduril, BlueHalo, D-Fend, Dedrone by Axon, DroneShield, ELTA, Fortem, Honeywell, L3Harris, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, SAIC, Sentrycs

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-UAS Solutions, 2025: Frost RadarT Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) industry includes vendors that manufacture, maintain, and operate specific detection, identification, and mitigation systems designed to counter unauthorized drone activity across the defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure domains. A vendor does not have to own the entire downstream supply chain for a system to function, but the focus of this analysis is vendors that offer integrated sensors, effectors, software, and post-deployment services to ensure continuous threat response capabilities.



C-UAS platforms allow security and defense stakeholders to consolidate layered detection and mitigation technologies into unified, mission-critical airspace security systems. These systems integrate radar, RF, EO/IR, acoustic sensors, and kinetic or non-kinetic defeat mechanisms to identify and neutralize drone threats in real time. With flexible architectures that support mobile, fixed, and networked deployments, C-UAS platforms can operate in civilian and military environments while remaining compliant with evolving regulatory frameworks. As drone threats become more autonomous, evasive, and multimodal, C-UAS systems offer a scalable pathway to safeguarding sensitive assets and populations.



This analysis of C-UAS solution providers based on their current market positioning, innovation profiles, and future growth outlook includes an overview of the key aspects of the C-UAS market and serves as the foundation for further in-depth analysis and decision-making for industry stakeholders, investors, and policymakers.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment



Counter-UAS Solutions



Companies to Action

Anduril Industries

BlueHalo

D-Fend Solutions

Dedrone by Axon

DroneShield

ELTA Systems

Fortem Technologies

Honeywell

L3Harris Technologies

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

SAIC

Sentrycs

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities



Radar Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential 2 Major Indices, 10 Analytical Ingredients, 1 Platform

Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Frost Radar Empowers Investors

Frost Radar Empowers Customers

Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

Next Steps



