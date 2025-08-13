European Manufacturers of Hydrogen Tanks for Commercial Vehicles Company Radar Report 2025

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Manufacturers of Hydrogen Tanks for Commercial Vehicles, 2025: Frost RadarT Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial vehicle industry in Europe is undergoing a transformation driven by the shift to zero-emission fuel technologies that focus on sustainability and affordability. Hydrogen fuel technology has emerged as a promising solution in long-haul, heavy-duty transportation.



The demand for hydrogen trucks is expected to accelerate as European governments and regulatory bodies promote hydrogen power in their clean energy strategies. Incentives for hydrogen-powered vehicles, coupled with investments in hydrogen refueling infrastructure, are enabling collaborations across the value chain and emphasizing the essential role of hydrogen tank manufacturers.



Hydrogen tank manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships with truck manufacturers, fuel cell developers, and infrastructure providers to ensure the safe and efficient storage of hydrogen under high pressure, addressing one of the most critical challenges in the hydrogen mobility ecosystem.



The publisher identified eight companies disrupting the hydrogen tank industry with cutting-edge innovation and technology, strong partnerships, and strategic positioning. These companies are actively shaping the competitive landscape.



Competitive Environment



The European market for hydrogen tanks for commercial vehicles is expected to grow, driven by technological advancements and strategic collaborations. Eight companies are focusing on lightweight, high-pressure solutions to meet stringent performance and safety standards. Hexagon Purus, Forvia, and OPMobility are the Growth and Innovation Index leaders on the Frost Radar. These companies have robust product portfolios and wider partnerships with evolving hydrogen refueling players across Europe.

They, along with NPROXX, also demonstrate high levels of technological innovation and both gaseous and liquid hydrogen refueling concepts to disrupt the hydrogen tank industry. Forvia is one of top companies that combines sustainability with efficient manufacturing. Hexagon Purus's facilities in Germany ensure large-scale production, while collaborations with European OEMs highlight its dominant position in the market. Luxfer's lightweight Type 4 cylinders and infrastructure partnerships enhance the commercial viability of hydrogen-powered trucks.

SAG's liquid hydrogen storage systems are at the forefront of long-haul trucking solutions, with cryotank technology innovations aligning with zero-emission mandates. Leveraging advanced technologies, such as the Carbon4Tank system, Voith's focus on partnerships and R&D underpins its role in the hydrogen mobility market. SAG Group, Luxfer, and Faber each report nominal growth rates and innovation in key areas that merit being included on the Frost Radar.



