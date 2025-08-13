Cyber-Physical System Security Solutions Company Radar Report 2025

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber-Physical System Security Solutions, 2025: Frost RadarT Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's interconnected landscape, organizations are confronting a significantly expanded attack surface that demands specialized security solutions. With the convergence of traditional IT and operational technology domains, new breach vectors have emerged through connected IoT devices, physical security systems, and sensor networks. This necessity is driving the evolution of cyber-physical system (CPS) security platforms, designed to deliver robust protection across industrial control systems, smart infrastructure, and IoT environments. Critical infrastructure, government operations, and private sector organizations are at the forefront of this transformation.

A comprehensive competitive benchmark analysis has been conducted to evaluate leading global vendors who provide CPS security platforms. This evaluation addresses the crucial need for enhanced protection in these complex environments. The analysis profiles 13 top vendors, scrutinizing them against multiple criteria. These include platform architecture, threat detection capabilities, device and protocol support, asset discovery and inventory management, incident response functionality, regulatory compliance, policy management, and integration with existing security ecosystems.

For organizations aiming to execute comprehensive CPS security strategies, this analysis delivers actionable insights. It aids in selecting a vendor that aligns with their specific operational requirements and risk profiles, ensuring robust and reliable security measures.

This analysis serves as a vital tool for organizations navigating the complex landscape of CPS security, providing the insights necessary to make informed decisions that protect against evolving threats. As industries continue to integrate digital and physical systems, these insights ensure that security solutions remain cutting-edge and comprehensive, safeguarding valuable assets and data.

Companies Featured

AhnLab

Armis

Claroty

Dragos

Forescout

Fortinet

Nozomi Networks

OPSWAT

Palo Alto Networks

Sepio

Tenable

TXOne Networks

Xage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixyilk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.