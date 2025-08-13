Orthopedic Devices Company Evaluation Report 2024-2025 | Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, and Johnson & Johnson MedTech Lead Across Joint Replacement, Trauma, and Surgical Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Devices - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Orthopedic Devices Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Orthopedic Devices. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants evaluated over 130 companies, of which the Top 14 Orthopedic Devices Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The orthopedic devices market is experiencing steady growth driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions, an aging global population, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques. Innovations such as orthobiologics, robotic-assisted surgeries, and 3D printing are creating new growth opportunities for industry players. However, a shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons may hinder the market's full potential over the forecast period.



This growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, sports injuries, and trauma cases, along with technological advancements in joint implants. Knee replacement devices led to this segment, supported by the rising number of knee injuries and the growing burden of knee osteoarthritis (OA).



The 360 Quadrant maps the Orthopedic Devices companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Orthopedic Devices quadrant. Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Stryker



Stryker is a global leader in medical technology, specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of devices for joint replacement, surgical navigation, endoscopy, patient handling, and neurosurgical, neurovascular, and spinal devices. The company operates through two key divisions: MedSurg & Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics & Spine.



Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet is a global medical device company specializing in the development and distribution of orthopedic and surgical products. Its portfolio includes orthopedic reconstructive implants, sports medicine and biologics, extremities and trauma devices, spine and craniomaxillofacial products, thoracic solutions, and dental implants. The company operates through four core segments: Knees, Hips, S.E.T. (Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma), and Others. Knees, Hips, and S.E.T. are its primary orthopedic implant divisions, while the S.E.T. segment also includes biologics and CMFT products.



Johnson & Johnson MedTech



Johnson & Johnson MedTech is a key global player in the orthopedic devices market. The company is involved in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of orthopedic and medical technologies. The business is structured into two core segments: Innovative Medicine and MedTech. Orthopedic products are offered primarily through its DePuy Synthes subsidiary, formed after the merger of DePuy and Synthes in 2011.





5 Company Profiles

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson Medtech

Smith+Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Globus Medical

Arthrex, Inc.

Enovis

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Paragon 28, Inc.

Medacta International

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.

Fh Ortho

Symbios Orthopedie S.A.

Madison Ortho

Green Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Siora Surgical Pvt. Ltd.

Orthopediatrics Corp.

Restor3D

Double Medical Technology Inc.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

Ak Medical

