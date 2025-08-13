K92 Mining Strengthens Community Affairs and External Relations Leadership with Key Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQB: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the promotion of Stanley Komunt, as Vice President – Community Affairs and External Relations, and the appointment of Felix Kipalan, as General Manager – Community Affairs.

Mr. Komunt is an experienced community and government relations leader with over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, specializing in corporate governance, stakeholder engagement, and risk management. Mr. Komunt joined K92 in early 2025, most recently holding the position of General Manager, Community Affairs and External Relations. From 2018 to 2024, he served as Country Manager for Newcrest Mining Limited and, following its acquisition, with Newmont Corporation in Papua New Guinea, where he played a key role in negotiations and oversaw government, regulatory, and community relations. He previously held senior roles with Nautilus Minerals Ltd., Morobe Mining Joint Venture, Highlands Pacific Limited at the Kainantu Gold Mine, and Ok Tedi Mining Ltd., managing community programs, security operations, and corporate social responsibility initiatives. A member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Mr. Komunt has completed advanced training in leadership, governance, and project management through Newcrest Mining Limited and other organizations, contributing to the success of major mining projects. Mr. Komunt also serves as a Director of the PNG Motor Vehicle Insurance Company and previously served as Chairman of the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority, Vice President Papua New Guinea for the Australia PNG Business Council and as a council member of the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Resources and Energy.

Mr. Kipalan is an experienced environmental, social performance and sustainability executive with over 20 years in the mining industry, specializing in sustainability, governance and social performance in Papua New Guinea, Australia, and the Pacific. He brings a deep understanding of stakeholder expectations, Indigenous Peoples agreements and sustainable development, having served in senior roles with Lihir Gold Limited, Newcrest Mining Limited, and Newmont Corporation, where he was most recently Regional Manager, Environment, Social Performance and Governance. Mr. Kipalan also serves as Chair of the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Resources and Energy Sustainability and Climate Change Committee, and is on a number of NGO boards. He holds a Master of Science degree in Sustainability from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “Since joining K92 in early 2025, Stanley has made outstanding contributions to strengthening our community affairs and external relations function. His leadership has been instrumental in building trust, enhancing dialogue, and delivering meaningful outcomes in our engagement with government, regulatory bodies, and local stakeholders. We are equally delighted to welcome Felix to the team. He brings over two decades of senior experience in sustainability, governance, and stakeholder engagement, with the vast majority of his experience in Papua New Guinea.

These appointments significantly strengthen K92’s capability to deliver on our commitment to responsible mining, sustainable development, and fostering long-term partnerships with our host communities and various stakeholders. Congratulations to Stanley on his well-deserved promotion and to Felix on his appointment — we look forward to your future contributions.”

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

