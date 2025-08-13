Hospital Information Systems Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Epic Systems, AdvancedMD, and Dedalus Lead with Integrated EHR, Practice Management, and Digital Transformation Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Information Systems Company Evaluation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hospital Information System Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Hospital Information System. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. 360 Quadrants evaluated over 120 companies, of which the Top 14 Hospital Information System Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The hospital information systems (HIS) market has experienced notable growth, driven by healthcare reforms in both developed and emerging regions. HIS solutions have become essential tools for improving operational efficiency, enhancing patient outcomes, and reducing administrative overhead. A key factor fueling market expansion is the shift toward digital transformation and cloud-based deployments, which allow real-time data integration and advanced analytics across healthcare facilities.



Government initiatives, regulatory requirements, and financial incentives are also accelerating the adoption of advanced HIS platforms to meet the growing demands of modern patient care. However, despite these advantages, many healthcare providers remain cautious about replacing legacy systems due to high implementation costs, potential operational disruptions, and the complexities of integrating new technologies with outdated infrastructure. These challenges continue to temper the pace of adoption across the sector.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Hospital Information System companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Hospital Information System quadrant. Some of the prominent players are increasingly focusing on product launches and enhancements, investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Top 3 Companies

Epic Systems Corporation



Epic Systems Corporation is a leading provider of healthcare software and consulting services, specializing in integrated solutions that unify clinical and financial information across inpatient, outpatient, and payer systems. Its offerings include powerful data integration tools that enable seamless access to patient records across various care settings, along with advanced analytics and AI-driven insights that support clinical decision-making and enhance operational workflows.

Epic's product suite covers a broad range of healthcare operations, including scheduling, registration, billing, and managed care administration. It also provides specialized software for hospital departments such as pharmacy, emergency, surgery, radiology, laboratory, and intensive care. The company's core strength lies in its industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) systems, which are widely adopted by major health systems for their comprehensive functionality and interoperability.



AdvancedMD, Inc.



AdvancedMD, Inc. delivers cloud-based healthcare solutions tailored for ambulatory care providers and private medical practices. Its offerings include electronic health records (EHR), practice management, patient engagement tools, billing and payment solutions, automated reminders, business analytics, and performance benchmarking for physicians. All services are hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring secure, reliable access through any web browser or iPhone - without the need for on-premises servers.



Serving over 40,000 practitioners across 13,000 practices and 850 medical billing companies, AdvancedMD provides an integrated platform that unites EHR, practice management, and billing functions. Its data-driven approach improves clinical efficiency, enhances financial performance, and elevates patient care for small- to mid-sized healthcare providers.



Dedalus S.p.A.



Dedalus S.p.A. is a global health IT company focused on driving digital transformation in healthcare. The company delivers integrated and interoperable technology solutions that span the full continuum of care - addressing clinical, behavioral, and social determinants of health. By combining cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, with a holistic approach to care delivery, Dedalus empowers healthcare providers to improve outcomes and operational performance.

Dedalus serves over 540 million people in more than 40 countries, supporting a global network of 7,500 healthcare organizations. Its solutions are deployed in hospitals with over 470,000 beds and are responsible for processing more than 4 billion diagnostic results annually. The company maintains a strong international presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, offering scalable solutions designed for modern, data-driven healthcare systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (Ehrs) in Hospitals & Clinics

3.2.1.2 Increasing Emphasis on Collaborative Care

3.2.1.3 Integrating Data Analytics into His to Boost Patient Care, Operational Efficiency, and Decision-Making

3.2.1.4 Regulatory Guidelines to Propel His Adoption

3.2.1.5 Rising Imperative to Control Surging Healthcare Expenditures

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Lack of Adoption of His due to Resistance Towards Modern Infrastructure

3.2.2.2 Customer Support Difficulties

3.2.2.3 Reduced Time Allotted for His Software Usage and Training

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Benefits of Cloud-Based Solutions

3.2.3.2 Rising Integration of Ai

3.2.3.3 Leveraging Mhealth Innovation

3.2.3.4 Growth in Emerging Economies

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Privacy and Security Concerns

3.2.4.2 Design, Development, and Maintenance of His

3.2.4.3 Shortage of Skilled It Professionals

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.4 Industry Trends

3.4.1 Unified Data Integration and Collaborative Care Models

3.4.2 Cloud-Based Solutions and Digital Transformation

3.4.3 Advanced Analytics and Ai Integration

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Api Integration

3.7.1.2 Real-Time Data Analytics

3.7.1.3 Telehealth/Telemedicine

3.7.1.4 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (Ml)

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Health Information Exchange

3.7.2.2 Healthcare Middleware Solutions

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Wearables and Internet of Medical Things (Iomt)

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Patent Publication Trends for Hospital Information Systems Market

3.9.2 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicant Countries for Hospital Information Systems

3.9.3 Major Patents in Hospital Information Systems Market

3.10 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.11 Case Study Analysis

3.11.1 Enhancing Patient Care with Meditech Expanse

3.11.2 Digitizing Psychology Services for Better Care at Lhch

3.11.3 Granger Medical Clinic's Path to Efficient Healthcare Operations

3.12 Business Model Analysis

3.12.1 Subscription-Based Model

3.12.2 Licensing Model

3.12.3 Pay-Per-Use Model

3.12.4 Freemium Model

3.12.5 Outcome-Based or Value-Based Model

3.12.6 Consulting Services Model

3.12.7 Platform-As-A-Service (Paas) Model

3.13 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Hospital Information Systems Market

3.13.1 Top Use Cases & Market Potential

3.13.1.1 Key Use Cases



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Hospital Information Systems Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.5.1 Company Valuation

4.5.2 Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Software Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Component Footprint

4.7.5.4 Product Type Footprint

4.7.5.5 Deployment Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2023

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles





Epic Systems Corporation

Oracle

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Unitedhealth Group

Ge Healthcare

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Veradigm LLC

Trubridge

Altera Digital Health Inc.

Medhost

Advancedmd, Inc.

Iqvia

Athenahealth, Inc.

Compugroup Medical

Eclinicalworks

Nxgn Management, LLC

Inovalon

Dedalus S.P.A.

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Comarch Sa

Solventum

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

Mocdoc

Karexpert, Inc.

Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Kranium Healthcare Systems (P) Ltd.

