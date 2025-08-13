Livestock Monitoring Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Merck & Co., GEA Group, and DeLaval Drive Global Innovations Across Biopharma, Process Technology, and Dairy Farming Automation

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Monitoring - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Livestock Monitoring Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Livestock Monitoring. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 62 companies, of which the Top 8 Livestock Monitoring Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Livestock monitoring utilizes technology to continuously track the health, location, and behaviour of farm animals such as cattle, sheep, and swine. This is achieved through a network of connected devices, including sensor-equipped ear tags, smart collars, and ingestible boluses, which collect real-time data on vital signs like body temperature, activity levels, and rumination patterns. This data is transmitted to a central software platform, often powered by AI, which analyzes it to provide farmers with actionable insights for proactive management, turning raw data into valuable information for precision agriculture.



The primary driver for the livestock monitoring market is the growing global demand for meat and dairy products, which requires farmers to enhance productivity and operational efficiency. The technology enables early detection of illness, often before visible symptoms appear, reducing treatment costs and preventing herd outbreaks. It also helps optimize breeding cycles through heat detection and automates location tracking to prevent theft and aid in pasture management. A growing consumer demand for food traceability and higher animal welfare standards is also pushing farmers to adopt these transparent, data-driven systems.



Despite the benefits, several barriers hinder widespread adoption. The significant upfront investment in sensors, gateways, and software can be prohibitive for many small and medium-sized farms. Ensuring the durability and reliability of electronic sensors in the harsh conditions of a farm environment is an ongoing technical challenge. Furthermore, a lack of consistent and robust internet connectivity in many rural areas can disrupt the real-time data flow that is crucial for the system's effectiveness. Farmers may also require training and support to learn how to interpret the data and integrate it into their daily operations.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Livestock Monitoring companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Livestock Monitoring quadrant.



Key Players:



Major vendors in the Livestock Monitoring market are Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GEA Group (Germany), DeLaval (Sweden), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), and Afimilk Ltd. (Israel). The key strategies major vendors implement in the Livestock Monitoring market are partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements.



Merck & Co., Inc.



Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD globally) is a premier biopharmaceutical company with a formidable presence in oncology and vaccines. Its growth is largely driven by the cancer immunotherapy powerhouse KEYTRUDA and its HPV vaccine, GARDASIL. Strategically, Merck is focused on expanding its oncology leadership and robust vaccine portfolio while actively pursuing business development to strengthen its future pipeline. The company also maintains a significant Animal Health division, providing a diverse range of veterinary medicines and services, underscoring its broad impact on both human and animal well-being worldwide.



GEA Group



GEA Group is a global leader in process technology and engineering, primarily for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The German-based company provides everything from individual machines like separators and homogenizers to complete, integrated processing lines. GEA's strategy is centered on enabling sustainable and efficient production, offering solutions that reduce energy consumption and enhance food safety. By focusing on digitalization, expanding its pharma services, and supporting the growth of new food alternatives, GEA solidifies its position as a critical technology partner for life's essential industries worldwide.



DeLaval



DeLaval is a global leader in the dairy farming industry, providing integrated solutions that cover every aspect of milk production. The Swedish company's portfolio ranges from traditional milking parlors to its advanced VMST robotic milking systems. DeLaval's core strategy is to drive the automation and digitalization of dairy farms, using its DelProT software platform to provide farmers with crucial data on herd health and productivity. By focusing on robotic technology, data-driven insights, and sustainable farming practices, DeLaval is cementing its role as a key partner for modern dairy producers worldwide.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growth in Meat Production

3.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Real-Time Monitoring and Early Disease Detection

3.2.1.3 Integration of Ai and Iot

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Initial Cost of Implementation

3.2.2.2 Limited Awareness and Technology Adoption in Developing Regions

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Smart Wearables for Livestock

3.2.3.2 Growing Focus on Reproductive Monitoring and Breeding Optimization

3.2.3.3 Integration of Blockchain Technology

3.2.3.4 Rising Demand for Organic and Sustainable Livestock Practices

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Managing Large Volumes of Data Generated from Multiple Monitoring Devices

3.2.4.2 Concerns About Environmental Impacts Associated with Livestock Farming

3.2.4.3 Trade Barriers and Government Regulations

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Camera-Based Systems

3.6.1.2 Automated Sorting Systems

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Ai and Blockchain

3.6.2.2 Agriculture Drones

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Body Condition Scoring (Bcs) Systems

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Livestock Monitoring Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2020-2025

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2023

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Offering Footprint

4.7.5.4 Farm Size Footprint

4.7.5.5 Livestock Type Footprint

4.7.5.6 Application Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gea Group

Delaval

Nedap N.V.

Afimilk Ltd.

Datamars

Boumatic

Engs Systems

Cowmanager

Dairymaster

Smaxtec Animal Care GmbH

Fullwood Joz

Waikato Milking Systems Nz Lp.

Farmbrite

Ever.Ag

Hokofarm Group

Moocall

Vas

Serket

Sensaphone

Peacock Technology Ltd.

Cowlar

Stellapps

Connecterra

Gallagher Group Limited

