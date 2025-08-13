Industrial Rubber Company Evaluation Report 2025 | TSRC, Synthos, and SIBUR Lead with Expansive Production, Diverse Applications, and International Reach

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Rubber - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Rubber Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Industrial Rubber. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 190 companies, of which the Top 23 Industrial Rubber Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Industrial rubber includes both natural and synthetic elastomers that are capable of undergoing elastic deformation under stress and returning to their original shape once the stress is released. Known for its durability, flexibility, and resistance to heat, chemicals, and abrasion, industrial rubber is vital in various sectors. In the automotive industry, it is used in components like seals, gaskets, and vibration dampers.



Beyond automotive applications, industrial rubber is integral to industries such as construction, manufacturing, polymer modification, wires & cables, electronics, coatings, adhesives, and healthcare. Its versatility and superior performance make it indispensable across multiple industrial sectors. The report divides the market by type, product, application, and region. The regions examined in the report include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Industrial Rubber companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Industrial Rubber quadrant. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

TSRC



TSRC, originally known as Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corp., was established to bolster the development of Taiwan's petrochemical industry. Initially the country's only producer of synthetic rubber, it has since evolved into a global leader in synthetic rubber and Styrene-Butadiene Copolymer (SBC) production. The company operates in two main business segments: Synthetic Rubber and Non-synthetic Rubber. It offers its products across three key product lines: synthetic rubber/elastomers, applied materials, and other related products. They produce 805,000 tons of various rubber types annually, including SBR, BR, NBR, TPE, and rubber compounds.



Synthos



Synthos is a chemical company that produces and supplies a wide array of products, including synthetic rubber, styrenics, crop protection solutions, and dispersions and latexes. These products serve a variety of industries, including automotive, construction, packaging, printing, paints and coatings, furniture, wood, paper, mattresses, carpets, agriculture, and energy. They operate several production facilities across Europe, with plants in Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Germany, and France, boasting a combined annual production capacity of 760,000 metric tons. The company's facilities manufacture a broad range of high-quality elastomers, which are widely used in the tire industry and other technical applications.



SIBUR International GmbH



SIBUR is an integrated petrochemical company headquartered in Russia, serving a wide range of industries including automotive, construction, consumer goods, healthcare, food, energy, and chemicals. Approximately 42% of the company's sales come from exports to around 80 countries. SIBUR operates through four key business segments: Hydrocarbon Feedstock, Synthetic Rubber, Plastic and Organic Synthesis, and Basic Polymers and BOPP Films. Within the Synthetic Rubber segment, the company offers a variety of rubber products. In 2023, SIBUR generated revenue of USD 12.88 billion. The company has established a strong presence in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific regions.



Key Topics Covered:



