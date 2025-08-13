Power Quality Equipment Company Evaluation Report 2025 | ABB, Schneider Electric, and Eaton Lead with Electrification, Energy Management, and Sustainable Industrial Automation

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Quality Equipment - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Power Quality Equipment Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Power Quality Equipment. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 131 companies, of which the Top 14 Power Quality Equipment Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Power Quality Equipment (PQE) is a suite of devices designed to protect sensitive electronics from disturbances in the electrical supply. These issues, such as voltage sags, harmonic distortion, surges, and interruptions, can cause equipment malfunction, data corruption, and costly downtime. PQE includes a range of solutions like Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) that provide backup power, surge protectors that clamp voltage spikes, and harmonic filters that clean up electrical noise. The fundamental purpose of this equipment is to ensure a clean, stable, and reliable flow of electricity to critical loads.



The market for PQE is primarily driven by the increasing digitization and automation across all sectors. Modern facilities, from data centers and hospitals to industrial plants and commercial offices, are filled with microprocessor-based equipment that is highly vulnerable to power quality issues. The growing integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind into the grid, which can introduce instability, further fuels the need for power quality correction to maintain grid reliability. Consequently, businesses are investing in PQE to safeguard their assets, ensure operational continuity, and prevent financial losses.



Despite the clear benefits, adoption faces some hurdles. The high initial capital investment for comprehensive power quality solutions can be a significant barrier, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. There is often a lack of awareness among end-users about the specific causes and costly consequences of poor power quality, leading to underinvestment. The complexity of diagnosing power problems and selecting the appropriate equipment often requires specialized expertise, and retrofitting older electrical systems with modern PQE can be both disruptive and expensive.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Power Quality Equipment companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Power Quality Equipment quadrant.



ABB



ABB is a leading global technology company energizing the transformation of society and industry. The Swiss-based powerhouse operates across four key business areas: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation, and Robotics. Its strategy focuses on driving growth in high-demand segments like e-mobility, data centers, and renewable energy integration. Through its ABB Ability digital platform, the company provides solutions that enhance energy efficiency and productivity for its customers worldwide. This combination of deep domain expertise and digital innovation solidifies ABB's position as a critical enabler of a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.



Schneider Electric is a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation. The French multinational champions the cause of sustainability and efficiency, powered by its EcoStruxure platform - an open, IoT-enabled architecture connecting its vast hardware portfolio. Strategically, Schneider Electric focuses on helping customers in buildings, data centers, and industries to decarbonize by making energy more digital and electric. By combining its deep product expertise with powerful software and analytics through its ownership of AVEVA, the company solidifies its role as a premier partner for a net-zero world.



Eaton is a global intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment. Its primary business segments, Electrical and Aerospace, provide critical solutions for power distribution, quality, and control, alongside advanced systems for aircraft. Strategically, Eaton is leveraging its deep expertise to capitalize on the global trends of electrification and the energy transition, with its eMobility segment being a key growth driver. By providing solutions that make power safer, more efficient, and more sustainable, Eaton maintains its leadership position in powering businesses and communities worldwide.



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply

3.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

3.2.1.3 Increasing Industrial Automation & Electrification

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Initial Investment & Maintenance Costs

3.2.2.2 Competition from Alternative Technologies

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Surge in Battery Energy Storage Systems

3.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Modular & Scalable Solutions

3.2.3.3 Adoption of Hybrid & Renewable Energy Microgrids

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues in Smart Grid Systems

3.2.4.2 Growing Preference for Cloud-Based Energy Management

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Iot-Enabled Monitoring Systems

3.6.1.2 Modular Ups Systems

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Energy Storage Systems (Ess)

3.6.2.2 Smart Grid Technology

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Power System Simulation Software

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2020-2024

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025

4.6 Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Phase Footprint

4.7.5.4 Equipment Footprint

4.7.5.5 End-user Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



