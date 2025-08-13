Exoskeleton Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Ottobock, DIH Medical, and Wandercraft Lead Global Innovation in Prosthetics, Rehabilitation Robotics, and Assistive Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton - Company Evaluation Report, 2025"has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Exoskeleton Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Exoskeleton. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 67 companies, of which the Top 7 Exoskeleton Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



An exoskeleton is a wearable electromechanical device designed to be worn on the human body to augment, assist, or restore physical capabilities. These external skeletons are constructed from rigid or soft materials and are often powered by motors, pneumatics, or hydraulics. Using sensors to detect the user's intended movements, the device provides powered support to the limbs, enhancing strength, increasing endurance, or enabling mobility for individuals with physical impairments. The technology is primarily applied in two key areas: medical rehabilitation and industrial workplace augmentation.



Market growth is propelled by dual drivers from the medical and industrial sectors. In healthcare, an aging global population and a rising incidence of neurological disorders like stroke and spinal cord injuries are increasing the demand for advanced rehabilitation tools and mobility aids that can improve patient outcomes. In the industrial realm, there is a strong focus on enhancing worker safety and productivity. Exoskeletons help reduce the physical strain and risk of musculoskeletal injuries for workers performing repetitive, strenuous tasks like heavy lifting, thus lowering injury rates, reducing fatigue, and boosting efficiency.



However, the technology faces significant barriers to mainstream adoption. The high cost of exoskeletons, with medical-grade systems being particularly expensive, places them out of reach for many individuals and businesses. User comfort, device weight, and ergonomic design are critical challenges, as a bulky or ill-fitting suit will hinder adoption. Limited battery life restricts the operational time of powered devices, which is a key practical limitation. Furthermore, navigating the complex regulatory approval process and securing reimbursement from health insurance providers remains a major hurdle for medical exoskeleton manufacturers.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Exoskeleton companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Exoskeleton quadrant.



Key Players:



Ottobock



Ottobock is the global market leader in prosthetics and a premier provider of innovative human mobility solutions. The German company is renowned for its high-tech prosthetic limbs, such as the C-Leg microprocessor knee, and its advanced orthotics and wheelchairs. Strategically, Ottobock is focused on digital innovation, embedding AI and advanced sensors into its devices to create more intuitive user experiences. By building a connected patient-care ecosystem and expanding into the industrial exoskeleton market, the company is solidifying its legacy and pioneering the future of wearable human augmentation technology worldwide.



DIH Medical



DIH Medical is a global leader in rehabilitation solutions, formed by the powerful combination of robotics pioneer Hocoma and physical therapy provider Motus. The company offers an integrated portfolio covering the full continuum of care, from its renowned Lokomat robotic gait trainer to a range of clinical therapy devices. DIH Medical's strategy is to merge advanced robotics with virtual reality and data analytics to deliver more engaging and effective patient outcomes. By providing a comprehensive suite of interconnected technologies, the company is cementing its position as a key innovator in the modern rehabilitation market.



Wandercraft



Wandercraft is a pioneering French robotics company dedicated to developing autonomous walking exoskeletons. Its flagship product, the Atalante X, is designed for rehabilitation centers and features unique self-balancing technology that allows patients with severe mobility impairments to walk without crutches. The company's core strategy is to drive clinical adoption by demonstrating improved patient outcomes and to continuously advance its dynamic walking algorithms. By focusing on creating a natural, hands-free walking experience, Wandercraft is positioning itself at the forefront of assistive robotics, with a long-term vision of creating personal exoskeletons for everyday use.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Robotic Rehabilitation Solutions from Healthcare Sector

3.2.1.2 Increased Adoption in Industrial and Manufacturing Sectors

3.2.1.3 Increased Fda Approvals for Medical Exoskeletons

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Cost of Ownership

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Integration of Exoskeletons with Ai and IoT Technologies

3.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Exoskeletons in Military and Defense Sectors

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Comfort and Movement Interference for Workers

3.2.4.2 Power Supply Limitations and Operational Downtime

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Actuators and Motors

3.6.1.2 Sensors and Feedback Systems

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 IoT Connectivity

3.6.2.2 Ai and Ml

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Artificial Muscles

3.6.3.2 Physical Therapy Equipment

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Impact of Ai on Exoskeleton Market

3.10.1 Introduction

3.10.2 Ai-Specific Use Cases



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, January 2022-February 2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2024

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Vertical Footprint

4.7.5.4 Type Footprint

4.7.5.5 Body Part Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Key Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Ekso Bionics

Ottobock

Dih Medical

Comau

Myomo Inc.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Lifeward Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab.

B-Temia

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Able Human Motion

Laevo Exoskeletons

German Bionic Systems GmbH

Levitate Technologies, Inc.

Fourier

Trexo Robotics

Wandercraft

Agade

Europe Technologies

Gogoa.Eu

Archelis Inc.

P&S Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Rb3D

Japet Medical Devices

Proteso S.R.L.

