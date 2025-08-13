Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. and Aambé Financial Announce Partnership to Expand Financial Inclusion Across Indian Country

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), the leading white-label family financial lifecycle solution platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Aambé Financial to bring REGO’s generational banking tools to tribal nations across the United States.

Aambé Financial, a Native-led organization rooted in economic empowerment, will work with REGO to introduce its youth banking, elder financial care, and fractional investment offerings to tribal governments, enterprises, and families. This alliance reflects a shared commitment to advancing financial equity, cultural relevance, and intergenerational wealth within Indian Country.

The partnership will begin with REGO’s youth banking product, which enables children to earn, save, spend, and give with parental oversight in a secure, compliant environment. Designed to support financial literacy and family engagement, the platform is certified to be COPPA-compliant, making it uniquely suited to serve minors safely and responsibly.

Future phases of the rollout will introduce REGO’s senior financial management and fractional investing modules, which are designed to support caregivers, elders, and first-time investors with appropriate controls and flexible access.

“Bringing REGO into Indian Country is more than a technology solution. It is a step toward generational transformation,” said Ron Spoerl, President and CEO of Aambé Financial. “We are proud to be the bridge that makes this possible, grounded in trust, tradition, and a bold vision for the future.”

“We believe banking should serve the entire family, including children, elders, and everyone in between,” said Peter S. Pelullo, CEO of REGO. “Our partnership with Aambé Financial also illustrates the growing demand and need for our unique white-label family financial lifecycle platform as we expand our outreach into the non-financial institution sector of the marketplace.”

Together, REGO and Aambé Financial offer a community-focused and scalable platform. This partnership empowers tribal communities to safeguard family finances, build wealth across generations, and take control of their financial futures.

About Aambé Financial

Aambé Financial is a Native-led organization dedicated to driving sustainable tribal economic development. Rooted in advocacy, education, and empowerment, Aambé works across finance, health, and cultural sectors to uplift Indigenous communities and their surrounding regions. For more information, please visit www.aambe.com

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) is the leading white-label family financial lifecycle platform, helping financial institutions securely serve the financial needs of all generations, from children to elderly adults. REGO’s certified COPPA and GDPR-compliant platform enables banks, credit unions, and fintechs to offer youth banking and senior financial management tools in their own brand. With REGO, institutions can drive deposits, build long-term relationships, and empower caregivers with oversight and protection tools designed for today’s complex financial world. Learn more at www.regopayments.com.

