Blubird Launches $BLU Token to Power the Future of Real-World Asset Tokenization





Blubird, a next-generation Real-World Asset (RWA) platform, has officially launched its $BLU token, marking a major milestone in streamlining tokenized asset issuance, investor onboarding, and compliant capital raising. By integrating with leading networks including Redbelly, Sony’s L2 Soneium, Polygon, BNB Chain, Arbitrum and more, Blubird delivers a compliance-ready, audit-supported, and chain-agnostic infrastructure that connects issuers, investors, and global marketplaces with ease.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blubird bridges conventional assets with blockchain technology, creating a secure and interoperable environment for RWA tokenization. Through seamless integration with Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, the platform empowers issuers to launch secure, scalable token offerings while giving investors access to a transparent and regulated marketplace. The Web3 Founders Tools suite is now live, offering tokenomics design, cap table management, secure deployment, investor onboarding, and claims automation in a unified ecosystem.



The $BLU token provides access to premium features within the Blubird platform, including the Early Bird Investment Window for priority access to select seed and private rounds, Gem Field Listings for increased project exposure, and advertising space to reach targeted investor audiences. Token holders can stake $BLU to unlock service discounts, participate in surveys that reward contributions to the community treasury, and gain access to exclusive features.



Blubird’s modular architecture simplifies and secures the RWA lifecycle. The Tokenomics Module accelerates token design with guided wizards, emissions modeling, and side-by-side prototyping. The Cap Table Module streamlines equity-token hybrid fundraising with automated commission handling, integrated KYC, and export-ready data tracking. The Deployment Module enables the rapid and secure launch of tokens, distribution contracts, and NFT collections with trustless execution and optional external auditing.



Compliance is built into the platform with KYC-ready wallets, whitelist and role-based access controls, and audit-supported deployment frameworks. Investor management is handled through the Investor Portal and Universal Claims Portal, allowing founders to manage onboarding, allocations, and vesting seamlessly across multiple projects and chains.



The $BLU token also supports Blubird’s goal of building a collaborative and engaged community. Staking for surveys, accessing exclusive investment opportunities, and unlocking service discounts align incentives between founders, investors, and ecosystem partners.



Blubird’s mission is to accelerate the global adoption of RWA tokenization by delivering end-to-end infrastructure that removes technical, compliance, and capital-raising barriers for startups, enterprises, institutions, and investors worldwide.



About Blubird



Blubird is a chain-agnostic platform for tokenized asset issuance, investor onboarding, and compliant capital raising. Its integrated modules for tokenomics, cap table management, secure deployment, and investment process automation position it as the go-to infrastructure for the next era of real-world asset tokenization.

