Majesco Named Most Valuable Pioneer in AI Maturity for Both L&AH and P&C Intelligent Core Insurance Platforms by QKS Group

Morristown, NJ, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majesco, a global leader in cloud insurance software solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by QKS Group, a leading global research and advisory firm, as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2025 in its latest AI Maturity for both L&AH and P&C Intelligent Core Insurance platforms.

The QKS Groups’ twin whitepapers, “AI Maturity in L&A Core Insurance Platforms – A User Guide” and AI Maturity in P&C Core Insurance Platforms – A User Guide”, introduce the first of its kind AI Maturity Matrix – an industry framework assessing core platform vendors across five key parameters: AI Vision & Roadmap, Execution Maturity, Embedded Generative AI Capabilities, Lifecycle Coverage, and Model Governance.

Majesco’s Intelligent Core Insurance platforms emerged as the top-ranked vendor in both insurance segments for its AI-native architecture, embedded lifecycle intelligence, and transformative leadership in enabling adaptive, AI-driven insurance operations.

“L&AH insurers no longer need incremental upgrades, they need intelligent cores that evolve with their customers and risk profiles,” said Divya Baranawal, VP Research at QKS Group. “For both L&AH and P&C, Majesco’s AI-first vision, embedded decisioning, and explainability controls set the gold standard for next-generation insurance platforms.”

“The insurance industry doesn’t just need smarter tools – it needs smarter cores,” Barnawal added. “Majesco’s foundational embedded AI approach, where intelligence is a native layer rather than a bolt-on, positions them uniquely in the market.”

AI Maturity: The Strategic Initiative

The QKS reports position AI maturity as the central driver in the evolution from static automation to adaptive, AI-driven orchestration. Majesco’s offerings integrate Generative AI, predictive analytics, claims adjudication, servicing, and personalized product configuration.

Key capabilities cited in the reports include:

Predictive underwriting & risk modeling using lifecycle, behavioral, geospatial, and IoT data

using lifecycle, behavioral, geospatial, and IoT data AI-powered claims routing, triage, and fraud detection with NLP-based document classification

with NLP-based document classification Conversational policy servicing with GenAI assistant’s summarization

with GenAI assistant’s summarization Dynamic product configuration aligned to customer life goals and risk profiles

aligned to customer life goals and risk profiles End-to-end model governance with transparency, explainability, and continuous learning loops

United AI-First Strategy Across L&AH and P&C

Majesco’s recognition in both insurance segment whitepapers underscores its expansive industry leadership and unified AI strategy that embeds intelligence into every process of the insurance lifecycle – from risk selection and pricing to billing, claims and servicing -helping insurers transition to proactive, predictive, personalized and highly optimized operations.

“This dual recognition from QKS Group validates our commitment to embedding intelligence at the very core of insurance operations,” says Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer at Majesco. “We’ve built our solutions on the belief that AI is foundational for adaptive, intelligent and efficient insurance operations. Our mission is to help our customers lead in a rapidly changing world in Intelligence Era, with technology that grows smarter every day and drives a new level of operational efficiency that significantly improves expense ratios and customer experience in a highly competitive marketplace.”

For more information, download the full L&AH and P&C report and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix.

