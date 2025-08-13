Bitcoin Swift Presale Reaches Stage 4 With $580K+ in Volume and Over 2,100 Buyers Ahead of September 18 Deadline





LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a next-generation blockchain project combining programmable rewards, privacy, compliance, and AI-driven efficiency, has advanced to Stage 4 of its ongoing presale. With over 2,100 buyers and volume exceeding $580,000, the project is building significant momentum toward its September 18, 2025 presale deadline.

Bitcoin Swift ’s architecture is engineered to connect network usage directly to wealth creation through its Proof of Yield (PoY) model. This incentive system adjusts rewards based on activity, participation, and governance engagement. Participants are rewarded for contributing to the network rather than holding passively, creating an ecosystem designed for sustained value generation.

Stage 4 Progress and Presale Details

The current Stage 4 presale price is set at $4 per BTC3 token, with a launch price target of $15. Stage 4 also offers a 106% APY on PoY rewards, providing immediate protocol benefits for participants. Rewards are distributed automatically at the end of each stage.

Liquidity at this stage is notable, ranking among the highest for comparable phases in early blockchain launches. This depth is designed to reduce slippage, support fairer market participation, and accommodate larger buyers without significant price impact.

The presale is limited to 64 days, ending on September 18, 2025.





Core Technology and Utility

Bitcoin Swift operates on a WASM engine with embedded AI agents that adapt contracts to real-world usage patterns. These AI agents also integrate with AI oracles to deliver live data into smart contracts while monitoring energy efficiency. This dual functionality allows the system to allocate greater rewards to participants who run clean, optimized setups.

The privacy layer incorporates decentralized identity and zk SNARK proofs, enabling users to verify compliance without revealing sensitive information. This privacy-by-design approach aims to satisfy institutional requirements while protecting individual data.

Security is reinforced through a hybrid consensus: Proof of Work is used for block creation, while Proof of Stake finalizes checkpoints every 100 blocks, balancing decentralization, security, and speed.

Governance for Long-Term Stability

Bitcoin Swift’s governance model is structured to prevent capture by short-term interests. Proposals are pre-screened by AI for risk assessment, while reputation-weighted voting ensures that influence is proportional to contribution and credibility. Validators finalize checkpoints for system stability, and an emergency council holds authority to halt malicious changes.

This governance framework is intended to provide assurance for developers, institutions, and long-term participants who require predictable and resilient network rules.

BTC3E Stablecoin for Day-to-Day Use

To support utility beyond trading, Bitcoin Swift introduces BTC3E, a USD-pegged stable asset. BTC3E is minted by locking BTC3 into collateral vaults at an initial ratio of 150%. AI oracles maintain accurate pricing, while automatic liquidations preserve solvency.

With BTC3E, participants can move value, make payments, and access decentralized finance (DeFi) features within the ecosystem without relying on external bridges. This is designed to tie Bitcoin Swift’s network activity to everyday financial use cases.

AI-Driven Energy Efficiency Incentives

Incentivizing sustainable participation is embedded into Bitcoin Swift’s reward system. AI oracles measure carbon consumption and hardware efficiency, directing higher PoY multipliers toward cleaner and smarter operations. This creates a structure where environmental responsibility is aligned with financial gain.

Independent Audits and Compliance Measures

Security and transparency are supported by multiple independent reviews. Bitcoin Swift has completed audits with Cyberscope Audit , Solidproof Audit , and Spywolf Audit , along with full KYC verification to enhance accountability.

Meanwhile, the conversation is getting louder on X , and two detailed video reviews explain why Bitcoin Swift attracts investor attention:

Market Readiness and Exchange Discussions

While the presale is ongoing, the Bitcoin Swift team reports active discussions with several exchanges, including MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank. Exchange listings can enhance visibility and accessibility for new participants after launch.





Key Presale Highlights:

Stage 4 Price: $4

$4 Launch Price Target: $15

$15 Stage 4 APY: 106% on PoY rewards

106% on PoY rewards Buyers So Far: Over 2,100

Over 2,100 Volume: $580,000+

$580,000+ Presale Duration: 64 days

64 days Deadline: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Rewards: Distributed automatically at the end of each stage

Distributed automatically at the end of each stage Liquidity: Among the highest at this stage compared to typical early launches



Outlook

Bitcoin Swift’s current momentum reflects growing interest in blockchain platforms that integrate programmable rewards, privacy-preserving compliance, sustainable operations, and a stablecoin for everyday transactions.

As the presale moves through its remaining stages, the combination of high liquidity, multiple audits, and exchange readiness positions BTC3 for increased visibility leading into its targeted launch price of $15.

About Bitcoin Swift (BTC3)

Bitcoin Swift is a blockchain project designed to link network activity with wealth creation through its Proof of Yield incentive system. Combining a WASM execution engine, AI-powered oracles, a decentralized privacy layer, hybrid consensus, and governance safeguards, the platform aims to deliver both speed and long-term stability. Its BTC3E stablecoin provides real-world transactional utility, while energy efficiency rewards align environmental sustainability with financial incentives.

For more information, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com





Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

