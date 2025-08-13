Sanara MedTech Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results (Unaudited)

Net Revenue Increased 28% Year-Over-Year in Q2; Increased 27% Year-Over-Year in First Six Months of 2025

Announces Process to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives for its Tissue Health Plus, LLC Subsidiary

FORT WORTH, TX, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skin markets, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

● Net revenue increased 28% to $25.8 million, compared to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. ● Net loss of $2.0 million, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. ● Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2.7 million, compared to $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.



First Six Months of 2025 Financial Summary

● Net revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $49.3 million, compared to $38.7 million in the first six months of 2024. ● Net loss of $5.5 million, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million in the first six months of 2024. ○ Sanara Surgical segment net loss of $0.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the first six months of 2024. ○ Tissue Health Plus (“THP”) segment net loss of $5.4 million, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million in the first six months of 2024. ● Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.3 million, compared to $0.9 million in the first six months of 2024. ○ Sanara Surgical segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $7.4 million, compared to $2.5 million in the first six months of 2024. ○ THP segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $(4.1) million, compared to $(1.6) million in the first six months of 2024.



Management Comments

“We are pleased to deliver impressive net revenue performance in our Sanara Surgical segment, with 28% growth year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, fueled by sales of CellerateRX® Surgical, BIASURGE®, and our portfolio of bone fusion products,” stated Ron Nixon, Sanara’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “This performance was made possible by the Sanara Surgical team’s focused execution on our commercial strategy: to continue expanding our network of distributor partners, adding new healthcare facilities to our customer base, and penetrating the existing facilities we serve.”

Mr. Nixon continued: “In addition to our sales performance, we enhanced our gross margins and realized significant operating expense leverage in our Sanara Surgical segment, generating $0.5 million of net income and $4.7 million of Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter of 2025, with strong improvements year-over-year. For the first six months of 2025, our Sanara Surgical segment generated a net loss of $0.1 million and $7.4 million of Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1). In the second half of 2025, we look forward to continuing our track record of strong sales performance in the Sanara Surgical segment, as we aim to capitalize on the large, untapped growth opportunities for our key products, and continue to execute on our goal to facilitate improved clinical outcomes for clinicians and their patients.”

Mr. Nixon concluded: “In our THP segment, we launched our pilot program with a wound care provider group in late June 2025 and began the first patient encounters under this program. We are pleased with the performance of our THP technology platform during the initial months of this program, while being increasingly mindful of the cash used to support our THP-related initiatives. With this in mind, we have initiated a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives for our subsidiary Tissue Health Plus, LLC, with the goal of maximizing shareholder value, and have engaged a strategic advisor to assist in this process. We expect to continue our investment in the THP strategy and project our cash investment during the second half of 2025 to be between $5.5 and $6.5 million. In parallel, we are exploring a full range of strategic alternatives for THP, with a focus on identifying and pursuing the best path forward to maximize value for our company and its shareholders.”

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Revenue

The following table summarizes revenue streams from product sales, software as a service (“SaaS”), and royalties for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Soft tissue repair products $ 22,661,457 $ 17,641,318 $ 43,193,897 $ 33,723,610 Bone fusion products 3,142,795 2,516,599 6,044,451 4,970,945 SaaS 26,582 - 26,582 - Royalties - 906 - 906 Total Net Revenue $ 25,830,834 $ 20,158,823 $ 49,264,930 $ 38,695,461



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $25.8 million, compared to $20.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.7 million, or 28%, year-over-year. The increase in net revenue was primarily driven by an increase of $5.0 million, or 28%, in sales of soft tissue repair products and an increase of $0.6 million, or 25%, in sales of bone fusion products. The increase in sales of soft tissue repair products was driven primarily by increased demand for CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® (“CellerateRX Surgical”) and, to a lesser extent, BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution (“BIASURGE”) as a result of the Company’s increased penetration of medical facilities that represent existing accounts, expansion into additional medical facilities, and development of its independent distribution network in both new and existing U.S. markets.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $23.9 million, compared to $18.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.7 million, or 32%, year-over-year. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by increased sales of soft tissue repair products. Gross margin was 93% of net revenue for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 90% of net revenue for the second quarter of 2024. The higher gross margin realized in the second quarter of 2025 was due to increased sales of soft tissue repair products and lower manufacturing costs related to CellerateRX Surgical.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $23.9 million, compared to $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.9 million, or 14%, year-over-year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by an increase of $2.6 million, or 14%, in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) and an increase of $0.3 million, or 28%, in research and development, due in part to the development of enhancements to the Sanara Surgical product portfolio. The increase in SG&A was primarily driven by a $1.5 million increase in direct sales and marketing expenses offset by $0.2 million of lower costs in the Sanara Surgical segment, and $1.3 million of additional SG&A in the THP segment.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $31 thousand, compared to operating loss of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Other expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million, compared to $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. Other expense for the second quarter of 2025 primarily included higher interest expense and fees related to our term loan agreement with CRG Servicing LLC (as amended, the “CRG Term Loan Agreement”).

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s Sanara Surgical segment generated a net income of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s THP segment generated a net loss of $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.7 million, compared to $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s Sanara Surgical segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s THP segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $(2.1) million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $(0.8) million for the second quarter of 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was $2.7 million, compared to $1.4 million of cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $17.0 million of cash and $44.2 million of long-term debt, compared to $15.9 million and $30.7 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $12.25 million of available borrowing capacity, which must be borrowed prior to December 31, 2025, if at all.

First Six Months of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue for the first six months of 2025 was $49.3 million, compared to $38.7 million for the first six months of 2024, an increase of $10.6 million, or 27%, year-over-year. The increase in net revenue was primarily driven by an increase of $9.5 million, or 28%, in sales of soft tissue repair products and an increase of $1.1 million, or 22%, in sales of bone fusion products.

Net loss for the first six months of 2025 was $5.5 million compared to a net loss of $5.3 million for the first six months of 2024. The Company’s Sanara Surgical segment generated a net loss of $0.1 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million for the first six months of 2024. The Company’s THP segment generated a net loss of $5.4 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million for the first six months of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first six months of 2025 was $3.3 million, compared to $0.9 million for the first six months of 2024. The Company’s Sanara Surgical segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $7.4 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the first six months of 2024. The Company’s THP segment generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $(4.1) million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $(1.6) million for the first six months of 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities in the first six months of 2025 was $0.7 million, compared to $3.0 million of cash used in operating activities in the first six months of 2024.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skin markets. The Company markets, distributes and develops surgical, wound and skin products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen®, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products focusing on ACTIGEN™ Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE® Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix, TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft, and BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold in the wound care market: BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Wound Gel, and BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. Sanara’s pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. For more information, please visit www.SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the performance of the Company’s Tissue Health Plus platform during and following the commercial launch of the pilot program, the Company’s ability to evaluate strategic alternatives for THP and maximize shareholder value therefrom, the Company’s business strategy and mission, the development of new products, the timing of commercialization of the Company’s products, the regulatory approval process and expansion of the Company’s business into value-based skin, wound care and other services. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the Company’s ability to build out its executive team, the Company’s ability to identify and effectively utilize the net proceeds of the CRG Term Loan Agreement to support the Company’s growth initiatives, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 16,958,744 $ 15,878,295 Accounts receivable, net 11,989,698 12,408,819 Accounts receivable – related parties 9,081 40,566 Inventory, net 3,511,850 2,753,032 Convertible loan receivable - 1,101,478 Prepaid and other assets 1,200,083 1,123,798 Total current assets 33,669,456 33,305,988 Long-term assets Intangible assets, net 40,992,568 41,006,776 Goodwill 3,601,781 3,601,781 Investment in equity securities 10,515,812 8,297,223 Right of use assets – operating leases 1,088,149 1,447,907 Property and equipment, net 8,899,879 432,317 Total long-term assets 65,098,189 54,786,004 Total assets $ 98,767,645 $ 88,091,992 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,457,301 $ 1,499,764 Accounts payable – related parties 32,355 30,913 Accrued bonuses and commissions 10,199,451 10,778,840 Accrued royalties and expenses 2,964,143 2,621,867 Earnout liabilities – current 39,659 - Operating lease liabilities – current 182,935 358,687 Total current liabilities 14,875,844 15,290,071 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 44,216,662 30,689,290 Earnout liabilities – long-term 2,110,945 748,001 Operating lease liabilities – long-term 1,051,290 1,237,051 Other long-term liabilities 1,120,958 1,215,617 Total long-term liabilities 48,499,855 33,889,959 Total liabilities 63,375,699 49,180,030 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common Stock: $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,903,662 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 8,753,773 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 8,904 8,754 Additional paid-in capital 78,678,081 77,179,211 Accumulated deficit (43,287,572 ) (37,784,392 ) Total Sanara MedTech shareholders’ equity 35,399,413 39,403,573 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,467 ) (491,611 ) Total shareholders’ equity 35,391,946 38,911,962 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 98,767,645 $ 88,091,992



SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Revenue $ 25,830,834 $ 20,158,823 $ 49,264,930 $ 38,695,461 Cost of goods sold 1,937,282 2,008,686 3,772,249 3,898,732 Gross profit 23,893,552 18,150,137 45,492,681 34,796,729 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 21,553,194 18,957,608 42,993,804 35,149,867 Research and development 1,257,475 985,651 2,371,613 1,931,949 Depreciation and amortization 1,114,231 1,105,507 2,238,641 2,210,927 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - (13,773 ) - (79,451 ) Total operating expenses 23,924,900 21,034,993 47,604,058 39,213,292 Operating loss (31,348 ) (2,884,856 ) (2,111,377 ) (4,416,563 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,791,568 ) (644,346 ) (3,108,660 ) (911,682 ) Share of losses from equity method investments (195,482 ) - (339,090 ) - Interest income - - 3,672 - Gain on disposal of property and equipment - - 9,674 - Total other income (expense) (1,987,050 ) (644,346 ) (3,434,404 ) (911,682 ) Net loss (2,018,398 ) (3,529,202 ) (5,545,781 ) (5,328,245 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (4,036 ) (25,188 ) (4,242 ) (60,047 ) Net loss attributable to Sanara MedTech shareholders $ (2,014,362 ) $ (3,504,014 ) $ (5,541,539 ) $ (5,268,198 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 8,612,986 8,468,835 8,591,663 8,444,101



SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,545,781 ) $ (5,328,245 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,238,641 2,210,927 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (9,674 ) - Credit loss expense 294,034 155,930 Inventory obsolescence 371,957 259,577 Share-based compensation 2,740,343 2,214,931 Noncash lease expense 359,758 202,756 Share of losses from equity method investments 339,090 - Back-end fee 377,490 52,500 Paid-in-kind interest 995,244 161,875 Accretion of finance liabilities 86,541 117,267 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs 132,821 100,883 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - (79,451 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 125,086 (2,127,363 ) Accounts receivable – related parties 31,485 (103,012 ) Inventory, net (1,130,775 ) 893,297 Prepaid and other assets (76,285 ) 119,172 Accounts payable (42,464 ) (1,173,544 ) Accounts payable – related parties 1,442 67,682 Accrued royalties and expenses 317,076 402,610 Accrued bonuses and commissions (579,389 ) (961,709 ) Operating lease liabilities (361,513 ) (192,383 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 665,127 (3,006,300 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,484,008 ) (124,580 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 60,000 - Purchases of intangible assets (23,452 ) - Investment in equity securities (3,538,217 ) - CarePICS acquisition (2,122,146 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (9,107,823 ) (124,580 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Loan proceeds, net of debt issuance costs of $228,183 in 2025 and $887,253 in 2024 12,021,817 14,112,747 Pay off line of credit - (9,750,000 ) Pay off debt assumed in CarePICS acquisition (1,650,000 ) - Net settlement of equity-based awards (692,672 ) (72,708 ) Cash payment of finance and earnout liabilities (156,000 ) (156,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,523,145 4,134,039 Net increase in cash 1,080,449 1,003,159 Cash, beginning of period 15,878,295 5,147,216 Cash, end of period $ 16,958,744 $ 6,150,375 Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,516,563 $ 549,227 Supplemental noncash investing and financing activities: Non-monetary exchange to acquire intangible assets $ 2,084,278 $ - Conversion of note receivable into equity method investment 1,101,478 - Earnout liability generated by CarePICS acquisition 1,355,603 -



SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, both internally and externally, to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest expense/income, provision/benefit for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of earnout liabilities, share of losses from equity method investments, executive separation costs, legal and diligence expenses related to acquisitions, and gains/losses on the disposal of property and equipment, as each is applicable to the periods presented. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in the same manner as Adjusted EBITDA but is presented on a segment basis.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of its core business operations across periods on a consistent basis. Accordingly, the Company adjusts certain items, such as change in fair value of earnout liabilities, when calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that such items are not related to the Company’s core business operations.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, nor an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company continues to provide all information required by GAAP, but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor or other user is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. The Company does not, nor does it suggest that investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate the Company’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in understanding and analyzing the results of the business to review both GAAP information and the related non-GAAP financial measures. Whenever the Company uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review and consider these reconciliations.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is reported to the chief operating decision maker, the Chief Executive Officer, for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. We have provided a reconciliation of this measure as it relates to our segments below.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Sanara Surgical THP (3) Total Sanara Surgical THP Total Net Income (Loss) $ 507,280 $ (2,525,678 ) $ (2,018,398 ) $ (2,214,313 ) $ (1,314,889 ) $ (3,529,202 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 1,791,568 - 1,791,568 644,346 - 644,346 Depreciation and amortization 681,525 432,706 1,114,231 698,407 407,100 1,105,507 Noncash share-based compensation 1,278,871 26,394 1,305,265 1,046,321 36,429 1,082,750 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - - - 89,330 (103,103 ) (13,773 ) Share of losses from equity method investments 195,482 - 195,482 - - - Executive separation costs (1) 260,275 - 260,275 904,780 - 904,780 Acquisition costs (2) 4,826 11,591 16,417 225,088 172,685 397,773 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (on a segment basis) / Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated) $ 4,719,827 $ (2,054,987 ) $ 2,664,840 $ 1,393,959 $ (801,778 ) $ 592,181 Net revenue $ 25,804,252 $ 26,582 $ 25,830,834 $ 20,158,823 $ - $ 20,158,823 Net Income (Loss) as a % of Net Revenue 2.0 % (9501.5 )% (7.8 )% (11.0 )% N/A (17.5 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA (on a segment basis) / Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated) as a % of Net Revenue 18.3 % (7730.7 )% 10.3 % 6.9 % N/A 2.9 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Sanara Surgical THP (3) Total Sanara Surgical THP Total Net Loss $ (107,825 ) $ (5,437,956 ) $ (5,545,781 ) $ (2,691,798 ) $ (2,636,447 ) $ (5,328,245 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 3,108,660 - 3,108,660 911,682 - 911,682 Depreciation and amortization 1,370,096 868,545 2,238,641 1,396,908 814,019 2,210,927 Noncash share-based compensation 2,454,367 155,802 2,610,169 1,799,936 86,200 1,886,136 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - - - (14,451 ) (65,000 ) (79,451 ) Share of losses from equity method investments 339,090 - 339,090 - - - (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (10,932 ) 1,258 (9,674 ) - - - Interest income (3,672 ) - (3,672 ) - - - Executive separation costs (1) 260,275 - 260,275 904,780 - 904,780 Acquisition costs (2) 4,826 320,274 325,100 225,088 172,685 397,773 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (on a segment basis) / Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated) $ 7,414,885 $ (4,092,077 ) $ 3,322,808 $ 2,532,145 $ (1,628,543 ) $ 903,602 Net revenue $ 49,238,348 $ 26,582 $ 49,264,930 $ 38,695,461 $ - $ 38,695,461 Net Loss as a % of Net Revenue (0.2 )% (20457.3 )% (11.3 )% (7.0 )% N/A (13.8 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA (on a segment basis) / Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated) as a % of Net Revenue 15.1 % (15394.2 )% 6.7 % 6.5 % N/A 2.3 %





Trailing Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Sanara Surgical THP (3) Total Net (Income) Loss $ 646,391 $ (10,775,824 ) $ (10,129,433 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 5,325,373 - 5,325,373 Depreciation and amortization 2,759,016 2,191,922 4,950,938 Noncash share-based compensation 4,623,438 207,847 4,831,285 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - (1,859,000 ) (1,859,000 ) Share of losses from equity method investments 429,097 - 429,097 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (10,932 ) 1,258 (9,674 ) Interest income (25,650 ) - (25,650 ) Executive separation costs (1) 319,960 - 319,960 Acquisition costs (2) (35,234 ) 1,312,850 1,277,616 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (on a segment basis) / Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated) $ 14,031,459 $ (8,920,947 ) $ 5,110,512 Net revenue $ 97,215,313 $ 26,582 $ 97,241,895 Net Income (Loss) as a % of Net Revenue 0.7 % (40538.0 )% (10.4 )% Segment Adjusted EBITDA (on a segment basis) / Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated) as a % of Net Revenue 14.4 % (33560.1 )% 5.3 %



